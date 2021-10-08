Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price plots Caley Thistle’s downfall in cup showdown

By Paul Chalk
October 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Gavin Price insists his Elgin City side will play on the front foot when they take on Championship leaders Caley Thistle this Saturday.

The north rivals, two divisions apart, meet at Borough Briggs in the SPFL Trust Trophy with a quarter-final place at stake.

Although they meet almost annually in pre-season, Elgin and the Caley Jags have only met twice competitively, both in the Scottish Cup.

Last-gasp goals from Adam Rooney and Dani Sanchez nudged ICT over the line in a 2-0 home victory in 2010/11, then Mark Nicolson’s opener was cancelled out by goals from Larnell Cole and Lonsana Doumbuya as the Inverness team won 2-1 in Elgin six years later.

An improved performance in the 2-0 League Two loss by Stirling Albion last Saturday encouraged City boss Price.

Now he wants to add to the record of the Moray club going deep into this competition, known previously as the Challenge Cup.

 

He said: “It’s a game the supporters, players and everyone at the club is looking forward to.

“I was involved in the cup game a few years ago and there was a really good atmosphere and I’m sure it will be again on Saturday.

“Hopefully we can put on a good show and try to get into the next round. We don’t know how Caley Thistle will line-up, but we’ve been preparing for it. They’re a full-time team and will be strong, but we’ll be ready for it.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“We will do all the things we work on every week. We’ll need to be strong defensively, strong as a unit and take our chances when they come.

“We won’t be in our shells and be on the front foot from the start to give ourselves a chance of winning the game.”

Elgin target is another cup scalp

The Challenge Cup has provided high points for Elgin in recent years and Price would relish the chance to add another scalp to the list.

He added: “We’re certainly capable. When we stick together, we’ve produced really good results. We’ve done well against Airdrie, Raith Rovers and Dundee.

“We have beaten full-time teams before and it would be great if history repeats itself. We will be doing all we can to win the game.”

League progress will follow cup-tie

After the dust settles on the ICT clash, Price will immediately switch his attention to getting a much-needed win for his seventh-placed League Two team, who are five points outside the top four.

They go to Albion Rovers, who are one spot below them, next weekend and the manager said: “We will need to start picking up more points.

Kane Hester is expected to be out with injury for most of October.

“Despite the result against Stirling, I was happy with the performance. Results will hopefully take care of themselves soon enough.

“If we play like we did at the weekend, we will get more positive results than not. We’re just waiting for a rub of the green.”

Main striker Kane Hester remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, on-loan Falkirk and ex-ICT youth forward Jaime Wilson is unavailable and defender Matthew Cooper continues to recover from his long-term injury.

