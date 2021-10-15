Rory MacEwan says Elgin City need not panic in search for League Two points

Rory MacEwan feels Elgin City need to stick to their principles as they look to return to winning ways against Albion Rovers on Saturday.

Since their last win away to Stenhousemuir on September 25, Elgin have lost 2-0 at home to Stirling Albion, before relinquishing a two-goal lead to go down 4-2 against Championship side Caley Thistle in last weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie.

City are looking to make advances on the League Two promotion play-offs, with five points separating them from fourth-placed Forfar Athletic.

Although they have only won two of their opening nine league games, midfielder MacEwan is confident Elgin’s recent performances will soon bring better results.

He said: “Last week against Inverness, we thought we had a great chance when we went 2-0 up, but it was their attacking movement and sharpness which did us in the end.

“We played well against Stirling. We got in after the game and the manager basically just said it will come.

“I don’t think we have to change anything drastically, it’s not as if the shape was bad or we had a bad game – it just didn’t fall for us.

“That’s the way the season has been for us. We have not played terribly, it has just not quite clicked yet.

“It’s more a case of keeping it how we are going. Confidence isn’t low, because everyone knows we are actually putting in good performances, we just need to find the net.”

August victory over Rovers provides strong template

Elgin ran out 3-0 winners when they last faced Rovers at Borough Briggs on August 14, with currently injured forward Kane Hester netting a hat-trick.

Although the trip to Cliftonhill will pose a different challenge, MacEwan is confident his side can replicate that display.

MacEwan, who is from Cummingstown, said: “It was probably our best performance of the season when we beat them at home.

“I would imagine we will approach the game similar to how we did last time, and hopefully we can get put together a good performance and get a similar result.

“It’s a hard place to go sometimes. I have had some bad experiences down there, but also some good ones.

“I’ve been there when it’s been a swamp, but at this time of year I don’t think it will have cut up and it won’t be too much of a mud bath yet.

“Hopefully we will be able to get the ball down and play properly and the pitch doesn’t affect that too much.”

MacEwan feels the options available to manager Gavin Price will create strong competition for places, adding: “We have Matthew Cooper coming back from injury, he is almost back to full training.

“Ross Draper is also hoping to be available on Saturday so that’s us almost back to full strength.

“We are still without Kane, but getting players allows us to have competition for places, which is always healthy.”