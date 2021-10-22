Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City captain Euan Spark says Caley Thistle showed how to avoid cup shock

By Paul Chalk
October 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Elgin City defender Euan Spark is determined to drive the Moray men to victory in the Scottish Cup at Clydebank.

Skipper Euan Spark reckons Elgin City can learn from Caley Thistle as they go into Monday’s crunch Scottish Cup showdown at Clydebank.

The Moray side are toiling this season, with Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Albion Rovers putting them second-bottom of League Two, just three points ahead of Cowdenbeath.

A trip to take on a Bankies side, who are third in the West of Scotland Premiership, would not have been their preferred next game, such is their inconsistent form.

The second round tie being screened live on BBC Scotland adds to the occasion as the Bankies participate in the competition for the first time since 2001 after becoming a senior club again earlier on this year.

Two weeks ago, Elgin went down 4-2 against Championship pace-setters Inverness in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but led 2-0 after a storming start to give their opponents a real scare.

Patience crucial in heat of battle

The Caley Jags hit back with two goals in each half to progress and defender Spark, who joined City from Brechin City in 2019, believes it was an ideal example of how to tackle underdogs, as the Bankies are on Monday.

He said: “You don’t want to be the team put out by opponents from a lower division, so there is a bit of pressure.

“There have been many times where we’ve been the massive underdogs, even in the recent SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Inverness.

“It’s the same scenario for us at Clydebank. We went 2-0 up against Inverness and that could happen against us. Inverness showed the professional way to deal with these games by taking four goals from us.

“Even at 2-0 down, Inverness were patient and found a way back, like all good teams do, so hopefully we can be patient and ride any storm.”

Doing basics key to getting through

A sell-out crowd of just over 1000 will be crammed into Holm Park for the clash, with home fans relishing the chance of an upset.

Spark, 24, reckons Elgin will have to fight and scrap for everything to ensure they have a chance and said their defeat against Albion last Saturday could be similar to this one in that regard.

He added: “First and foremost, we want to put on a strong performance so everyone can still see we’re still at it.

Elgin City’s Euan Spark is looking forward to Saturday’s full-squad training session in the town.

“No disrespect to Albion Rovers, but they made the game a bit of a battle. We have seen at first hand how it goes and it was a good wake-up call for us.

“We have got players with ability to go and hurt teams, but if we don’t do the basics by fighting and scrapping for it then we can come away with a defeat.

“That will be fresh in our minds for Monday. We have to get the basics right and then go and play the way we can.

“Clydebank will be buzzing and they’ll have the fans behind them. That will give them an extra 10-15%, but we need to keep our wits about and ensure we get through.

“It should be a good tie and it’s brilliant that it’s a sell-out. What a game it is for them to play in their first Scottish Cup match for some time. We’re really looking forward it.”

League position unfamiliar to Spark

Spark, who has 13 appearances to his name this term, admits being ninth in the table after 10 league matches is a sore one, with Edinburgh City visiting next a week on Saturday.

He said: “It has been a bit unfamiliar for us so far this season.

“In recent seasons, we’ve been winning most games and been up the top end. I don’t think I’ve ever been second bottom of the table before at Elgin, so it’s strange.”

Full session as a final preparation

Elgin, who have several central belt-based players, will train in Moray this weekend as a group and the captain is sure that will benefit the squad as they round off their preparations.

He added: “We’re training on Saturday in Elgin, which will be good for us. It’s a rarity at this club to have us all together.

“We’ve had a terrible first quarter, by our standards, and we’ve not started the second quarter well either, so we need to get together, work on a few things.

“The squad has changed a fair bit with the new signings coming and going, so a good training session will help get the spirits up and we’ll be looking forward to a good game on Monday night.”

The last time Elgin were live on TV was their 3-2 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Raith Rovers in November 2019.

