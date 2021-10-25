Andy Skinner: Elgin City require show of character to dampen Clydebank fairytale

Attempting to stave off a potential Scottish Cup shock is nothing new for Elgin City.

Tonight’s second round trip to Clydebank will have a different feel to it however, as football fans around the nation will be tuned in to watch the televised encounter.

The Black and Whites have regularly faced non-league opposition at this stage of the competition in recent seasons. They have won their last eight ties against teams from a lower level, since a replay loss to Bo’ness United in 2014.

That record will be put to the test at Holm Park this evening when they face a resurgent Bankies outfit eager to etch themselves back on the Scottish footballing map.

Clydebank, who defeated Dalkeith Thistle 7-0 in the first round last month, are taking part in the competition for the first time since 2001.

The club reformed as a junior outfit in 2003, having gone out of business 12 months previously, but recently regained their senior status to enable them to play in the Scottish Cup once again.

Currently sitting third in the West of Scotland League, Clydebank appear to be a club intent on going places. The group of supporters who instigated their rise from the ashes nearly 20 years ago are driven by fond memories of seeing their club compete at the highest level in Scottish football.

Ranking high among those is sure to be their famous Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Aberdeen in 1993.

After an initial 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, Clydebank came from two goals down to lead 3-2 in the replay at Kilbowie Park, before two late Scott Booth goals sent the Dons to the last four.

The emotion will not be lost on those among tonight’s 1,000 sell-out crowd who were lucky enough to have been there.

For neutrals of a nostalgic disposition the Clydebank story is something of a fairtyale, but Gavin Price will be intent on preparing his side to do a thoroughly professional a job in their role as party-poopers.

City need a turning point in campaign

Price has made clear his belief that tonight’s tie is equally a big a game for Elgin as it is for the home side. Given the potential rewards of a lucrative tie in the next couple of rounds, that comes as no surprise.

The match also has the added ingredient of Elgin needing to turn their season around – and quickly.

A poor run of form has seen them record just one win from their last eight games, leaving them only three points above bottom side Cowdenbeath in League Two.

With leading talisman Kane Hester sidelined until at least next month, Price has not had his challenges to seek in recent weeks.

While City will be well aware of the pitfalls it brings, the trip to West Dumbartonshire provides them with just as much of an opportunity to spark a revival.

Elgin must deliver the show of character Price is craving, in the hope it can be a turning point.