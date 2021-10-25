Elgin City boss Gavin Price shocked his side allowed Clydebank to earn Scottish Cup replay

Elgin City manager Gavin Price was alarmed by players’ slump which allowed Clydebank to storm back and secure a 1-1 Scottish Cup second round draw at Holm Park.

Speaking after his League Two side were held to a draw by the third-placed team in the West of Scotland Premiership, the Black and Whites boss said: “We were very good. Nine out of 10 for half an hour.

“It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance in the second half. It was alarming how we could go from being so far on top.

“I never thought after half an hour that we would be hanging on in the end.

“We knew they would come out flying and we had prepared for that in the second half as well. We just didn’t pass the ball well as we did in the first half. We allowed the crowd to get right behind them and didn’t control the tie anymore.

“Back to front, long balls, we couldn’t deal with it. It was alarming and we have to get better at it and see how we get on.

“Clydebank made it really difficult for us, especially in the second half. That’s the reason why they got back in the game.”

Price keen to grasp second chance

On the flip side, Price is eager to ensure they make home advantage count in Saturday’s replay.

He added: “We are still in the cup and that’s the main bonus for us.

“It also is another game for me to try and get things right before we get back into the league games. I am glad we’re still in the cup and was pleased with certain aspects of our play.

“The first half, especially in the first half hour, showed what we were capable of. We just need a complete performance.”

Elgin, who are ninth in League Two, need to find form and they were set to host Edinburgh City. Now it’s all about seeing off Clydebank, who will have a good number of eager fans heading north. The winners will play League One Clyde at home on November 27.