Elgin City boss Gavin Price shocked his side allowed Clydebank to earn Scottish Cup replay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price shocked his side allowed Clydebank to earn Scottish Cup replay

By Paul Chalk
October 25, 2021, 10:31 pm Updated: October 25, 2021, 10:32 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price was alarmed by players’ slump which allowed Clydebank to storm back and secure a 1-1 Scottish Cup second round draw at Holm Park.

Speaking after his League Two side were held to a draw by the third-placed team in the West of Scotland Premiership, the Black and Whites boss said: “We were very good. Nine out of 10 for half an hour.

“It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance in the second half. It was alarming how we could go from being so far on top.

Clydebank’s Hamish McKinlay (left) and Elgin’s Darryl McHardy.

“I never thought after half an hour that we would be hanging on in the end.

“We knew they would come out flying and we had prepared for that in the second half as well. We just didn’t pass the ball well as we did in the first half. We allowed the crowd to get right behind them and didn’t control the tie anymore.

“Back to front, long balls, we couldn’t deal with it. It was alarming and we have to get better at it and see how we get on.

“Clydebank made it really difficult for us, especially in the second half. That’s the reason why they got back in the game.”

Price keen to grasp second chance

On the flip side, Price is eager to ensure they make home advantage count in Saturday’s replay.

He added: “We are still in the cup and that’s the main bonus for us.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“It also is another game for me to try and get things right before we get back into the league games. I am glad we’re still in the cup and was pleased with certain aspects of our play.

“The first half, especially in the first half hour, showed what we were capable of. We just need a complete performance.”

Elgin, who are ninth in League Two, need to find form and they were set to host Edinburgh City. Now it’s all about seeing off Clydebank, who will have a good number of eager fans heading north. The winners will play League One Clyde at home on November 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal