Clydebank cup loss was my lowest football point, says Elgin City boss Gavin Price

Gavin Price admits Elgin City’s Scottish Cup defeat at home Clydebank was the lowest point of his footballing career.

However, the Black and Whites manager insists he’s as determined as ever to show he and his players are not on a downward spiral.

Price is focused on guiding his misfiring side back to form when they travel to Forfar Athletic in League Two this Saturday.

Clydebank deserved to win – Price

The Moray men desperately need a lift after losing 2-1 last weekend in their replay against their high-flying West of Scotland Premier Division opponents after a 1-1 draw at Holm Park five days previously.

The 47-year-old, who has been in charge at Borough Briggs since 2017, has taken the club close to promotion via the play-offs in recent years.

But, sitting ninth in the division followed by the surprise defeat against the Bankies, who were backed by over 400 travelling fans, was a sore one.

Price, who team missed out on a home tie with Clyde, said: “We have got to take it on the chin and we wish Clydebank all the best.

“They did really well over the two games. They had the bulk of the play and the bulk of the chances. We got punished for not being clinical. We were also slack defensively.

“It’s certainly the lowest I have felt since becoming a manager and possibly in my career. It’s a real low and it has hurt me.

“But I’m a resilient guy and a determined person. I am determined to put it right. I have bounced back before from bad times and I will do so again. The team has as well, so I don’t see anything different this time.”

Experienced defender Darryl McHardy missed the tie with Clydebank, which threw their advanced preparations up in the air.

Price felt his players should still have been good enough to see off their fired-up opponents, but stressed the focus must now be on Saturday’s visit to third-placed Forfar.

He added: “We had a bit of readjusting to do with Darryl being out and had to change our plans. That upset us a little bit.

“We still should have been good enough to win the game but we didn’t and it’s a really hard one. It’s important that, from training this week, we look ahead. Saturday can hurt for a few days, but we are now looking ahead to Forfar.”