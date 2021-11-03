Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Clydebank cup loss was my lowest football point, says Elgin City boss Gavin Price

By Paul Chalk
November 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price admits Elgin City’s Scottish Cup defeat at home Clydebank was the lowest point of his footballing career.

However, the Black and Whites manager insists he’s as determined as ever to show he and his players are not on a downward spiral.

Price is focused on guiding his misfiring side back to form when they travel to Forfar Athletic in League Two this Saturday. 

 

Clydebank deserved to win – Price

The Moray men desperately need a lift after losing 2-1 last weekend in their replay against their high-flying West of Scotland Premier Division opponents after a 1-1 draw at Holm Park five days previously. 

Clydebank manager Gordon Moffat guided his West of Scotland Premier Division side into the third round.

The 47-year-old, who has been in charge at Borough Briggs since 2017, has taken the club close to promotion via the play-offs in recent years.

But, sitting ninth in the division followed by the surprise defeat against the Bankies, who were backed by over 400 travelling fans, was a sore one.

Price, who team missed out on a home tie with Clyde, said: “We have got to take it on the chin and we wish Clydebank all the best.

“They did really well over the two games. They had the bulk of the play and the bulk of the chances. We got punished for not being clinical. We were also slack defensively.

“It’s certainly the lowest I have felt since becoming a manager and possibly in my career. It’s a real low and it has hurt me.

“But I’m a resilient guy and a determined person. I am determined to put it right. I have bounced back before from bad times and I will do so again. The team has as well, so I don’t see anything different this time.”

Experienced defender Darryl McHardy missed the tie with Clydebank, which threw their advanced preparations up in the air.

Price felt his players should still have been good enough to see off their fired-up opponents, but stressed the focus must now be on Saturday’s visit to third-placed Forfar.

Elgin City’s Darryl McHardy, right, gets ahead of Clydebank’s Hamish McKinlay in the first game, which finished 1-1. The defender was absent for the replay.

He added: “We had a bit of readjusting to do with Darryl being out and had to change our plans. That upset us a little bit.

“We still should have been good enough to win the game but we didn’t and it’s a really hard one. It’s important that, from training this week, we look ahead. Saturday can hurt for a few days, but we are now looking ahead to Forfar.”

