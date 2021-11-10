Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City get ideal lift as striker Kane Hester returns for Cowdenbeath crunch

By Paul Chalk
November 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Struggling Elgin City are poised to get a perfect shot in the arm with the return of key striker Kane Hester for their League Two basement showdown with Cowdenbeath.

The 26-year-old goal-grabber has been sidelined since mid-September with a hamstring injury, but after coming through his latest training session on Tuesday night, he should be ready to spearhead the attack against the Blue Brazil at Borough Briggs on Saturday.

Elgin, who are on a six-match winless run, were edged out 2-1 at second-placed Forfar Athletic last weekend, which came seven days after their 2-1 Scottish Cup replay exit at the hands of Clydebank, of the West of Scotland Premier Division.

Elgin City striker Kane Hester celebrates after scoring the opener against Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

Cowden, who last week appointed Maurice Ross as Gary Bollan’s replacement, lost 1-0 at home to runaway leaders Kelty Hearts and are just three points behind Elgin ahead of the weekend’s crunch clash.

Hester, who has scored 19 goals in each of the last two terms, got off to a cracking start to this season, netting seven times in all competitions before the middle of August. His last game was in a 2-0 defeat by Annan on September 18.

Hester has been massive miss

Black and Whites boss Gavin Price can’t wait to have Hester back at such a key time when the team need a lift.

He said: “Kane trained on Tuesday and things are looking good and he should be involved this weekend.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“We’ve missed his goal threat. Our play last week for example was great up to a certain extent, but we didn’t have that goal threat. We’re lacking that at the moment.

“If you take a 20-goal-a-season striker out of any team, it will weaken it, so it will be good to have Kane back.”

Fans deserve winning display – boss

Price is determined to give the home fans reasons to leave Borough Briggs with smiles on their faces with a winning display against Cowden this weekend as they seek to pull away from ninth position.

He added: “We need to start performing for the fans.

“We’ve actually not had a great run of it in our last few home games, which is not like us. We want to get the result and get the buzz back at Borough Briggs.”

Price asked for a reaction to their Scottish Cup defeat by the Bankies and, by and large, he got that against in-form Forfar at Station Park.

Rory MacEwan cancelled out an Andy Munro header to ensure parity at the break, but the Loons clinched three points when substitute Grant Anderson scored with his first touch just before the hour.

Elgin pressed in search of a second equaliser, with Jaime Wilson and Archie MacPhee going close.

Elgin City’s Rory MacEwan netted in the 2-1 weekend defeat at Forfar Athletic.

Price was encouraged that his players, on the back of their Scottish Cup heartache, pushed one of the division’s best teams all the way.

He said: “The result apart, we certainly performed well and went toe-to-toe with Forfar.

“It was always going to be a hard game away from home on paper, but I felt we deserved to get something from the game. We didn’t get it and sometimes it can be tough like that when you’re struggling for points like we are at the minute.

“In terms of the standard of play and our overall performances, I am pretty sure we will start picking up the points soon.”