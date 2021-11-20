Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavin Price feels Elgin City are showing right signs in bid to climb League Two table

By Andy Skinner
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price feels his players are showing the right signals as the Black and Whites aim to produce momentum in League Two.

City ended a six-match winless run with a 1-0 victory at home to Cowdenbeath last week, which was only their third league triumph of the season.

The result moved Elgin six points clear of the bottom-placed Blue Brazil, with the opportunity to leapfrog today’s opponents Stranraer into eighth with another victory at Stair Park.

Despite a series of disappointing results, including a Scottish Cup replay defeat to West of Scotland League side Clydebank, Price has sensed an improvement from his players in recent weeks.

Price has urged his side to back that up with a run of consistency.

He said: “The last couple of performances have been much more like it. We were very unlucky not to get anything from the Forfar game the week before.

“It should have been a lot more comfortable against Cowdenbeath if we had taken our chances. But getting the three points was the important thing.

“Hopefully it’s a platform now to go on. We have been saying it all season, we have been waiting for the consistency to kick in.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price, right, alongside assistant boss Steven Mackay.

“I have certainly seen enough in the last couple of performances, and parts of the cup games, that we are getting very close to the standards we have set in the last couple of years.

“The standard of training has definitely upped in the last few weeks. That’s hopefully now transforming on to the park on a Saturday.

“We know we are capable of going down to Stranraer and winning. Every game is different, and a new challenge.

“Stranraer are a different team to last season. If we play at our potential like we have in the last two weeks, I think we have a good chance of winning the game.”

MacEwan a key component in Black and Whites side

Midfielder Rory MacEwan has been an impressive performer for the Black and Whites, netting two goals in his last four games.

MacEwan was named in the SPFL team of the week for his display in the triumph against Cowdenbeath.

Price believes the 23-year-old has come to the fore in Elgin’s time of need.

He added: “Rory has been outstanding at training for the last four or five weeks. He has been really buzzing and on top of it.

“I have always said to him that if he does that it will transform his performances on a Saturday.

“He has been excellent for the past four weeks. That’s good news as far as we are concerned.”

Leading scorer Kane Hester made his comeback from the bench last weekend, playing the final 30 minutes following a two-month hamstring injury absence.

Kane Hester.

Price will closely monitor the forward’s condition, adding: “He has had no reaction from the game, which is a positive step.

“Kane contributed in the game, and looked dangerous. It’s something we will just need to assess, and see how much of the game we are able to play him.”

