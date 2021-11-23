Jaime Wilson strikes back to earn Elgin City point against foes Edinburgh City

Elgin City hit back from a goal down to hold Edinburgh City 1-1 in League Two, but remain in ninth position.

A second half strike from Innes Murray put the capital side in front, but on-loan Falkirk striker Jaime Wilson soon levelled with an ice-cool finish to earn a point apiece.

This result takes the visitors into fourth spot, while Gavin Price’s team remain second bottom, three points behind Stranraer.

Both teams went into this Borough Briggs clash in contrasting form.

Edinburgh’s 2-1 away win at Stirling Albion on Saturday pushed them to the cusp of the promotion play-offs, while Elgin’s 1-0 defeat at Stranraer left them second-bottom and four points behind their weekend opponents.

Elgin certainly have scores to settle with Edinburgh. Not only was their last win over them more than three years and a dozen meetings ago, it was the capital club who beat them in play-offs last season, despite a gutsy display over two legs from Price’s players.

Striker Kane Hester, who has just returned from a hamstring injury which sidelined him for two months, was sent off at Stranraer and therefore suspended tonight.

Forward Wilson came in for Hester, while Angus Mailer took the place of Tony Dingwall, who dropped to the bench.

Edinburgh manager Gary Naysmith, meanwhile, made one switch, with defender Ciaran Brian coming in for Jonny Jarron.

Elgin keeper Thomas McHale was called into action in under four minutes when he dived to divert a net-bound Lucas Berry header.

The Black and Whites responded swiftly and a telling cross from skipper Euan Spark just missed the connection of the in-rushing Aidan Sopel.

Danny Handling, who scored two quickfire goals in a 2-0 win in the capital earlier this season, was not far off the mark with a low drive when he found space in the box on 12 minutes.

Play raged down the opposite end and Mailer drew a diving save from Brian Schwake in a lively opening.

The final chance of the first half fell to the hosts as Archie MacPhee’s 25-yard free-kick flashed just beyond the right post. That followed a Schwake save from Sopel who got an effort away inside a packed penalty box.

After a bright start to the second half, Elgin were almost a goal down just before the hour mark. Thankfully, on-loan Ross County defender Tom Grivosti was on the line to clear a drive from Handling. Cue sighs of relief in the home stands.

However, the visitors got their noses in front on 62 minutes when, from a John Robertson cross on the right, Murray lashed a low shot past McHale into the net.

Elgin’s bold reply came just four minutes later when, from a long ball, Wilson kept his head down and drilled a shot beyond Schwake into the net.

The Borough Briggs men finished on top, but could not find a much-needed winner.

With Elgin out of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Clydebank, they have this weekend off and will return to action a week on Saturday against runaway league leaders Kelty Hearts.

Edinburgh City do have the Scottish Cup third round to enjoy this Saturday as they tackle Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Ainslie Park.