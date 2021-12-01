Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City face League Two leaders Kelty Hearts next week after Fifers’ cup tie

By Paul Chalk
December 1, 2021, 11:43 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 11:47 am
Elgin City's Conor O'Keefe in action against Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup in July.
Elgin City return to League Two action next Tuesday as their home showdown with Kelty Hearts has been rearranged.

The Moray side were due to face the runaway leaders this Saturday, but the Fifers face a Scottish Cup replay against Montrose after their third round tie finished goalless at the weekend.

Elgin are second-bottom in the division, but their 1-1 draw last Tuesday against Edinburgh City moves them to within three points of Stranraer.

Gavin Price’s Black and Whies have come the closest to landing a defeat on Kelty in the league this season, with an injury-time Kallum Higginbotham goal salvaging a 1-1 draw for the hosts September.

This will be Kelty’s second visit to Borough Briggs, having won 3-1 in Moray in July in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

A week on Saturday (December 11), Elgin hit the road to face mid-table Annan Athletic.

