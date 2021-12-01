Elgin City face League Two leaders Kelty Hearts next week after Fifers’ cup tie

Elgin City return to League Two action next Tuesday as their home showdown with Kelty Hearts has been rearranged.

The Moray side were due to face the runaway leaders this Saturday, but the Fifers face a Scottish Cup replay against Montrose after their third round tie finished goalless at the weekend.

⚽️ Fixture amendment 📆 Tuesday December 7 🏆 cinch League 2 🏟 @ElginCityFC v @KeltyHeartsFC ⌚️ Kick-off 7.45pm ▪️P-P on Sat Dec 4 due to Kelty’s Scottish Cup R3 replay — spflnews (@spflnews) December 1, 2021

Elgin are second-bottom in the division, but their 1-1 draw last Tuesday against Edinburgh City moves them to within three points of Stranraer.

Gavin Price’s Black and Whies have come the closest to landing a defeat on Kelty in the league this season, with an injury-time Kallum Higginbotham goal salvaging a 1-1 draw for the hosts September.

This will be Kelty’s second visit to Borough Briggs, having won 3-1 in Moray in July in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

A week on Saturday (December 11), Elgin hit the road to face mid-table Annan Athletic.