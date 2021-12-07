Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says incessant two-hour rainfall put paid to Kelty Hearts match going ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says incessant two-hour rainfall put paid to Kelty Hearts match going ahead

By Andy Skinner
December 7, 2021, 10:30 pm
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters says a two-hour outbreak of heavy rain left no prospect of their League Two match against Kelty Hearts going ahead.

The match was postponed after referee Dan McFarlane deemed the Borough Briggs surface unplayable during a 6.15pm pitch inspection.

Kelty’s were initially due to travel north on Saturday, however their Scottish Cup replay against Montrose on Saturday had prompted the quick rearrangement of the fixture by the SPFL.

Tatters says Elgin’s surface had been in fine condition prior to mid-afternoon, when incessant rain left the pitch unsafe for both sets of players.

He said: “The pitch was perfect until about 3.45pm when it started raining. It just kept on raining, it built up and up.

“We couldn’t put the game off without the referee being here. We thought it would be all right, but then it just kept going.

Borough Briggs

“At the halfway line there was a patch that was just not getting rid of the water. By about 5.30pm the water was all over the place, and it was never going to be on.

“We could have got a local referee along, but by then the SPFL told us to just wait for the match referee to arrive.

“Gone are the days when it’s like Derby County playing at the Baseball Ground. You’ve got a duty of care on the players.

“If you want a decent game of football, you’ve got to play it on a reasonable surface.

“Although the surface itself is perfect, there’s just a lot of lying water.”

Both clubs left frustrated by wasted journey

The postponement came as a huge frustration to both clubs with a number of Elgin’s players based south of the Highlands.

The wintry travelling conditions had delayed Kelty’s team bus, which would have resulted in the match kicking off later than the scheduled time of 7.45pm had it gone ahead.

Tatters added: “Kelty were stuck on the A9 at Ballinluig for a while anyway. Even after they got past that they wouldn’t have got here until 7.45pm or even 8pm.

“It was going to continue, it was a 100% forecast for rain until around 9pm so it was not going to stop.”

No rescheduled date has been set for the match against the League Two leaders.

Tatters says a hospitality event which went ahead on the game’s original date help to soften the blow at twice missing out on a home fixture.

He added: “On Saturday we had 150 people booked for hospitality. We lost that, but we put on a quick Q&A with three players and the management staff, and 76 people wanted to continue with their parties.

“That went really well, but we didn’t have hospitality for this game as it’s not worth it for midweek matches.”

The call-off means Elgin have now not played for a fortnight, with their next fixture away to Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Tatters is optimistic Gavin Price’s men will get back to action at Galabank despite the poor upcoming forecast.

He added: “We are at Annan on Saturday, which is an astroturf pitch. That’s the advantage of having them.

“Whether you like them or not, you can play on them at anything above minus five degrees.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]