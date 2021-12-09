Elgin City winger Conor O’Keefe eager to face Annan Athletic following wasted midweek trip

Elgin City winger Conor O’Keefe is aiming to take the frustration of his wasted midweek journey out on Annan Athletic on Saturday.

O’Keefe, who is from Paisley, made the trip north for Tuesday’s game against Kelty Hearts only to be told it was postponed upon his arrival at Borough Briggs.

After a 6.15pm pitch inspection deemed the surface waterlogged, City boss Gavin Price hastily arranged a training session for his players before they travelled home.

O’Keefe says this weekend’s League Two trip to Annan gives Elgin the perfect chance to make up for lost time, having not played for more than two weeks.

He said: “We were going to go up the A9 but we got a phonecall from the manager who was already on it, telling us to stay away as it was so slow.

“That meant we went up the Aberdeen way. There was no snow, but it was still pretty wet and windy.

“We had just arrived at the ground when the pitch inspection was going on, and the manager just turned around and told us the game was off.

“We did a 45-minute bounce game to get some training into the legs, and then headed back down the road. These things happen.

“I got home at about 1am so I was a bit tired, but if the game was on it would have been a lot later than that.”

O’Keefe confident tide will turn for Black and Whites

Elgin came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Edinburgh City in their last outing on November 23.

The Black and Whites have struggled for form this term, and sit just four points above bottom-placed Cowdenbeath.

O’Keefe remains confident the attacking threat in City’s side will revive their campaign.

He added: “We played well against Edinburgh City, so we were looking forward to the challenge against Kelty.

“We created a lot of chances, we’re just trying to get that cutting edge that we have lacked a lot this season.

“It seems the ball just isn’t going in the net no matter what we do. If we play like that again, the goals will start coming.

“The manager shown us the stats from the past few games, and possession-wise we have dominated most games. It has just sometimes been that we have given poor goals away and not taken our chances at the other end. That has come back to bite us this year.

“We are a counter-attacking team, and with the pace of Kane Hester up front we are always going to create chances.

“The goals are definitely going to come, it’s just a matter of time. Once one comes, they will all start going in.”

Elgin have lost just one of their last five matches at Annan, recording a 3-0 victory in their last visit to Galabank in April.

O’Keefe hopes for more of the same against Peter Murphy’s side, adding: “They are always tough, they always play the same year-in, year-out.

“We have done pretty well down there in recent times. We are just looking for the same again.

“I think the big astroturf pitch suits us with the way we like to move the ball. We are looking forward to it.”