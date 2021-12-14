Club secretary Keiran Carty becomes Elgin City’s first general manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish League Two club Elgin City have appointed its first-ever general manager.

Keiran Carty, 26, makes the step up from being City’s secretary and accountant and will aim to expand the Moray club’s commercial, administrative and operational work as well as overseeing its community and youth football programme.

Carty, who will continue to work from the Borough Briggs office, is grateful to be given the chance he’s been handed by chairman Graham Tatters.

MFR CASH 4 KIDS We are delighted to have been able to put £1000 towards @mfrcashforkids Mission Christmas 🎅 Thanks to everyone who supported us at our pop up shop over the weekend 🖤 Their team do an incredible job providing Presents for disadvantaged families in Moray 🎁 pic.twitter.com/zQ68Gv79yK — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 14, 2021

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed this position and would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity, especially at such a young age. I’m excited for the future hoping to continue developing the club off the pitch.”

Festive ventures in the spotlight

Some of the current initiatives Carty is behind is helping the club deliver up to 500 three-course Christmas lunches to all care homes and sheltered housing areas in Elgin and Lossiemouth, fundraised £1000 for MFR’s Cash for Kids Christmas Appeal and is aiming to deliver 100 Christmas-themed hampers to NHS and Dr Gray’s hospital wards.

He has been praised for driving the City Savers monthly draw into an annual £20,ooo earner and helping to gain a 30 per cent increase in sponsorship as well as bringing sales of City’s Joma team merchandising online.