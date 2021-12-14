Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Club secretary Keiran Carty becomes Elgin City’s first general manager

By Paul Chalk
December 14, 2021, 8:33 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 8:44 pm
Keiran Carty has been confirmed as Elgin City's first general manager.
Scottish League Two club Elgin City have appointed its first-ever general manager.

Keiran Carty, 26, makes the step up from being City’s secretary and accountant and will aim to expand the Moray club’s commercial, administrative and operational work as well as overseeing its community and youth football programme.

Carty, who will continue to work from the Borough Briggs office, is grateful to be given the chance he’s been handed by chairman Graham Tatters.

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed this position and would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity, especially at such a young age. I’m excited for the future hoping to continue developing the club off the pitch.”

Festive ventures in the spotlight

Some of the current initiatives Carty is behind is helping the club deliver up to 500 three-course Christmas lunches to all care homes and sheltered housing areas in Elgin and Lossiemouth, fundraised £1000 for MFR’s Cash for Kids Christmas Appeal and is aiming to deliver 100 Christmas-themed hampers to NHS and Dr Gray’s hospital wards.

He has been praised for driving the City Savers monthly draw into an annual £20,ooo earner and helping to gain a 30 per cent increase in sponsorship as well as bringing sales of City’s Joma team merchandising online.

