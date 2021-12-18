Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Direction of season defined over Christmas, says Elgin City’s Darryl McHardy

By Paul Chalk
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Elgin's Darryl McHardy, right, has his eyes on three points against Stenhousemuir.
Elgin's Darryl McHardy, right, has his eyes on three points against Stenhousemuir.

Darryl McHardy insists the next couple of weeks could determine which kind of play-offs Elgin City will be contesting this season.

The Black and Whites are second-bottom of the League Two table after last weekend’s 4-1 humbling by hosts Annan Athletic.

They sit four points ahead of Cowdenbeath and the same margin behind Albion Rovers and follow up their clash with Stenny with a trip to Stirling Albion this Tuesday.

Three victories from 15 fixtures is not good enough. Since winning 2-1 at Stenhousemuir on September 25, they have won just one of their last 10 games.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

While their display at Galabank last Saturday was a clear off-day, boss Gavin Price has been encouraged by some of their performances.

Stenny and Stirling huge contests

In fact, it has widely been acknowledged that City’s players have looked capable, but simply paid the price for slackness in both boxes.

Long-serving centre half McHardy, 26, knows these two matches followed by a testing home tussle with second-placed Forfar Athletic on January 2, must yield as many points as possible.

With the League Two basement spot meaning a relegation play-off, against a Lowland or Highland League champion, McHardy knows they have to kick clear of danger.

He said: “Training has been really good this week, at a high intensity level. The manager had a chat with us, telling us we need to up our game.

“We really need to start a run, as soon as we can or we will be in trouble.

Elgin’s Darryl McHardy.

“If we don’t get points on the board sooner rather than later then it will become more of a relegation play-off battle for us. The next few games over the festive period will define our season, I think.

“If we can start picking up points and wins then we can start really challenging for the promotion play-offs.

“We need to try and catch these teams directly above us. It’s tougher obviously when you play the likes of Kelty Hearts, but games like these against Stenhousemuir, we have to be winning.”

Wins rather than plaudits – McHardy

The Elgin-born defender will be doing all he can to drive the Moray club back into the promotion play-offs, with Edinburgh City stopping them in a tie which went to the wire in May.

Price’s players get plenty of plaudits for the attacking brand they put on show, but McHardy admits right now results are everything.

He added: “Goals win games and it’s alright for us to say we’re playing well. We need to convert our chances. The Annan game apart, we have been playing good football, but we need to start winning.

“It doesn’t even matter right now if we’re playing well or not. We’d rather just get the win, a victory by one goal, it doesn’t matter.”

Elgin welcome back captain Euan Spark from suspension, while on-loan Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper is fit and available.

Elgin captain Euan Spark is back in the fold for the Stenny clash.

