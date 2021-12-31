Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas McHale says Elgin City can count on no favours in bid to climb League Two table

By Andy Skinner
December 31, 2021, 5:00 pm
Elgin City keeper Thomas McHale
Thomas McHale says Elgin City can only afford to focus on their own form in their efforts to reignite a promotion play-off push.

City remain ninth in League Two, but opened up a seven-point gap on bottom side Cowdenbeath with their 1-0 win over Stirling Albion last time out.

The Black and Whites, who are four points adrift of eighth-placed Albion Rovers, are now setting their sights on catching a tightly-contested pack of teams competing for a play-off spot.

Gavin Price’s men are aiming to rack up their fifth win of the campaign when they host Forfar Athletic on Sunday.

Goalkeeper McHale says City must concentrate on improving their own consistency rather than look for favours elsewhere.

He said: “It’s so tight. Results have been going our way, but we haven’t been getting results.

“Now it’s a case of us putting it together and getting our own results.

“It’s a case of trying to keep performing well and picking up points. If we can do that we can start to look forward to trying to get into the play-off positions.

“We are not in that position at the moment, we have a lot more to think about other than that.

“Hopefully results keep going our way, but first and foremost we need to be winning games ourselves.”

“This is another big one for us.

“We are coming off the back of a win after 10 days off.

“We need to make sure we are solid at the back again, as we were against Stirling. As well as that we need to make sure we are creating chances like we have been all season.”

Black and Whites relishing challenge

Although second-placed Forfar have enjoyed a strong campaign, Gary Irvine’s men were defeated 4-3 by Stenhousemuir in their last outing on Boxing Day.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

The result came on the same day as leaders Kelty Hearts suffered their first league loss of the season in a surprise 5-1 reverse to Annan Athletic.

McHale feels the Black and Whites have shown up well against the strongest teams in the division, and has no fear ahead of the visit of the Loons.

The Englishman added: “Against both Kelty and Forfar we have shown what sort of team we are.

“We were unlucky not to get the result we deserved against Kelty. Down at Forfar we dominated large parts of the game but just weren’t able to capitalise on our chances, and they were.

“If we can catch them off guard it will be a good day for us, but we have got to expect they will be at their best against us, and well prepared coming off the back of a loss.”

Elgin will be restricted to a crowd of 500 for Sunday’s match but McHale is confident his side will feel strong backing from the Borough Briggs faithful.

The 26-year-old added: “Across the majority of the country the crowds are good at this time of the year.

“For us 500 is still a good number, and everyone will be backing us and wanting us to get a result.

“Either way we want to go out there and perform, and if the full 500 are there then hopefully we will give them something to enjoy.”

Wilson to depart Black and Whites

Elgin will be without striker Jaime Wilson, who is returning to parent club Falkirk following a short loan spell.

Wilson made nine outings for Price’s side, netting his only goal in a 1-1 draw against Edinburgh City.

