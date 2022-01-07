Rabin Omar returns to Elgin City and joins squad for tonight’s Edinburgh clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Elgin City have snapped up midfielder Rabin Omar, who makes a welcome return to Borough Briggs until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old had a two-year stint with City, which ended in 2000 before he joined Morton.

SIGNING NEWS! He's back! We are delighted to announce the signing of Rabin Omar for the remainder of the season. The midfielder will be available for tonight's match vs Edinburgh. Welcome Back Rabin 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QXmZ13vjxl — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 7, 2022

He then moved on loan to Dumbarton, but has most recently been with one of Elgin’s League Two rivals, Stirling Albion.

He played 11 times for the Binos, with his only goal coming in a 3-2 defeat against League One pace-setters Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

Boss Gavin Price will be delighted to capture a player who is already well known at the Moray club and he goes straight into the squad for tonight’s league match at Edinburgh City.