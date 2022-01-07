Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rabin Omar returns to Elgin City and joins squad for tonight’s Edinburgh clash

By Paul Chalk
January 7, 2022, 11:46 am Updated: January 7, 2022, 11:50 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price has added Rabin Omar to his player pool.
Elgin City have snapped up midfielder Rabin Omar, who makes a welcome return to Borough Briggs until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old had a two-year stint with City, which ended in 2000 before he joined Morton.

He then moved on loan to Dumbarton, but has most recently been with one of Elgin’s League Two rivals, Stirling Albion.

He played 11 times for the Binos, with his only goal coming in a 3-2 defeat against League One pace-setters Cove Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup in July.

Boss Gavin Price will be delighted to capture a player who is already well known at the Moray club and he goes straight into the squad for tonight’s league match at Edinburgh City.

