Elgin City sign Aberdeen youngster Kevin Hanratty on loan for rest of season

By Andy Skinner
January 12, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 1:12 pm
Kevin Hanratty celebrates netting for Formartine United.
Kevin Hanratty celebrates netting for Formartine United.

Elgin City have completed the loan capture of Aberdeen midfielder Kevin Hanratty for the remainder of the season.

Hanratty spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Formartine United, where he netted six goals.

As well as playing for Paul Lawson’s side, he also featured for the Dons’ reserves in three SPFL Trust Trophy ties.

He will now make the step up from the Highland League to League Two, where he will link up with fellow Dons loanee Evan Towler at Borough Briggs.

He could make his debut for Gavin Price’s side in Saturday’s home match against Albion Rovers.

The Reds have high hopes for the Scotland under-17 international, who is contracted at Pittodrie until 2024.

Kevin Hanratty in action for Aberdeen reserves.

Aberdeen’s pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “Kevin is technically a very good footballer and following his spell at Formartine is ready for the demands of League football.

“This period with Elgin, where he will be teaming up with fellow Don, Evan Towler, will give him the opportunity to gain some invaluable experience, in a tough league, and I am sure he will perform well.”

