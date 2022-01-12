Elgin City boss Gavin Price targets further additions following loan capture of Kevin Hanratty

An error occurred. Please try again.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is targeting further additions following the loan capture of Aberdeen midfielder Kevin Hanratty.

Price moved to secure Hanratty on a deal until the end of the season, after the 18-year-old spent the opening half of the campaign on loan at Formartine United.

He netted six goals during his stint with Paul Lawson’s side, and also featured for the Dons’ reserves in three SPFL Trust Trophy ties.

Hanratty becomes Elgin’s third addition of the January window, following the signings of Evan Towler and returning midfielder Rabin Omar.

Price is still in talks with League One side Cove Rangers in an attempt to extend the loan deal of Ross Draper.

Meanwhile, the Elgin boss has allowed defender Creag Little to join Darvel on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old only joined City in the summer from Stenhousemuir, but has been on loan at the West of Scotland League Premier Division side since October.

Price hopes Little’s departure can free up more funds to bolster his squad.

He added: “It was something that we reluctantly did, because Creag is a good player.

“The geography is going to suit him a lot more though. He had made his feelings known that’s where he wanted to go, so we agreed a fee with Darvel and that’s fair enough.

“We will hopefully use that for the budget to hopefully get something sorted out for other players.

“We definitely do need other defensive options.

“We are still hopeful of getting Ross Draper until the end of the season. That’s in the balance, but that’s going to be massively important.”

Price was pleased to complete a deal for Omar until the end of the season, after he left League Two rivals Stirling Albion.

Omar previously spent two years at Borough Briggs before leaving for Morton in 2020.

The 24-year-old was pitched straight in from the start in Friday’s 2-2 draw against Edinburgh City, with Price confident he will make a strong impact.

He added: “We know what Rabin can do. He can play a number of positions, and he adds a bit of quality in the middle of the park.

“He has got a bit of dig about him, which I think we need. I think he did well in his first game. Having not played in a while, he got through a good chunk of the game. He contributed pretty well.”

Dons hopeful of bright future for Hanratty

Hanratty, who links up with fellow Dons loanee Towler, could make his debut for Gavin Price’s side in Saturday’s home match against Albion Rovers.

The Reds have high hopes for the Scotland under-17 international, who is contracted at Pittodrie until 2024.

Aberdeen’s pathways manager Neil Simpson said: “Kevin is technically a very good footballer and following his spell at Formartine is ready for the demands of League football.

“This period with Elgin, where he will be teaming up with fellow Don, Evan Towler, will give him the opportunity to gain some invaluable experience, in a tough league, and I am sure he will perform well.”