Elgin City: Ross Draper extends loan from Cove Rangers until the end of the season

Cove Rangers midfielder Ross Draper has extended his loan with League Two side Elgin City until the end of the season.

Draper, who joined the Borough Briggs outfit at the end of September, saw his temporary deal run out at the start of January but will stay at Elgin to get valuable game-time.

He joined Cove on a three-year deal last summer after leaving Ross County but was sidelined after the first game of the season with bone bruising in his knee.

🔵 The club can today confirm that Ross Draper’s loan at @ElginCityFC has been extended until the end of the season Everyone at Cove Rangers wishes Ross well for the remainder of the season — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 14, 2022

Draper admitted in October the artificial surface at the Balmoral Stadium was not helping his recovery and hoped playing on a grass pitch would help.

The 32-year-old missed more than a month of action after the defeat to Forfar in November, but has returned to start in Elgin’s last four games where they are unbeaten.

He follows the signings of Rabin Omar and Kevin Hanratty for the Black and Whites in the January window.