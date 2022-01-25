Boss Gavin Price thrilled after Elgin City defeat League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gavin Price praised his Elgin City side after they put in an exception performance to defeat League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts.

The Fifers have just knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup, but they were outsmarted by a classy brace from now 13-goal forward Kane Hester.

The Moray men remain in eighth position in League 2, but just two points from the promotion play-offs after tonight’s result, which stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

Kelty, who knocked out holders St Johnstone from the Scottish Cup on Saturday, remain seven points clear of second-placed Forfar Athletic with a game in hand.

For Price, whose side aim to overtake sixth-placed Stenhousemuir on Saturday, was in cloud nine at full-time.

He said: “I am really pleased and proud of the players’ performance.

“We asked for three things – organisation, work-rate and bravery on the ball and they did all three.

“We played when we could and were organised when Kelty had the ball, but we also looked the most dangerous side in terms of creating goalscoring chances but it is still just three points.

“It’s a nice three points because of the way the players worked for it. I don’t think Kelty can have too many complaints (about the result).

“They had a lot of territory in good spells but we always looked a threat on the counter attack and how we set up to play worked for us.

“We have shown with results against Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park in the last two seasons that we can get results like this. Kelty are a great side and we now go to Stenhousemuir this weekend, which will be a tough one.”