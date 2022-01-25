Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Boss Gavin Price thrilled after Elgin City defeat League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts

By Paul Chalk
January 25, 2022, 10:25 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Manager Gavin Price praised his Elgin City side after they put in an exception performance to defeat League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts.

The Fifers have just knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup, but they were outsmarted by a classy brace from now 13-goal forward Kane Hester.

The Moray men remain in eighth position in League 2, but just two points from the promotion play-offs after tonight’s result, which stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

Kelty, who knocked out holders St Johnstone from the Scottish Cup on Saturday, remain seven points clear of second-placed Forfar Athletic with a game in hand.

For Price, whose side aim to overtake sixth-placed Stenhousemuir on Saturday, was in cloud nine at full-time.

Elgin’s two-goal star Kane Hester is tracked by Kelty’s Jordon Forster.

He said: “I am really pleased and proud of the players’ performance.

“We asked for three things – organisation, work-rate and bravery on the ball and they did all three.

“We played when we could and were organised when Kelty had the ball, but we also looked the most dangerous side in terms of creating goalscoring chances but it is still just three points.

“It’s a nice three points because of the way the players worked for it. I don’t think Kelty can have too many complaints (about the result).

“They had a lot of territory in good spells but we always looked a threat on the counter attack and how we set up to play worked for us.

“We have shown with results against Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park in the last two seasons that we can get results like this. Kelty are a great side and we now go to Stenhousemuir this weekend, which will be a tough one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal