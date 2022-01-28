Rabin Omar relishing fresh promotion push under Gavin Price at Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Returning midfielder Rabin Omar has thanked Elgin City boss Gavin Price for pitching him straight into League 2 action – as he helps the side press for a promotion play-off spot.

The 24-year-old, who spent two terms at Elgin from 2018, rejoined the Moray club this month after playing for Morton, Dumbarton and Stirling Albion in his time away from the north.

A popular figure with fans, team-mates and coaches, Omar is getting fitter by the minute and he’s helped the Black and Whites reach six successive matches without defeat.

Manager showing faith in Omar

Tuesday’s stirring 2-0 victory against league leaders Kelty Hearts, thanks to a Kane Hester double, puts eighth-placed City just two points behind the top four positions.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stenhousemuir, Omar said he’s grateful to Price for being true to his word and granting him game time from the word go.

He said: “It has been brilliant to come back here. I know exactly what I’m getting from the manager and the team.

“After speaking to the manager (about the return), I felt the last time I really enjoyed my football was here at Elgin.

“I have been at a few clubs and it hasn’t worked out for me, which has been unfortunate. The manager has shown a lot of faith in me.

“I have started three games when I haven’t technically kicked a ball in three months. But he has shown the faith to start me and thankfully we have been unbeaten.

“When I became available, the manager told me to come here and I’d have a real chance of playing and he’s been true to his word. I have a lot to thank him for.”

Preparation worked for Kelty clash

Tuesday’s impressive victory over a Kelty side who are not only seven points clear at the top of the table but had also not failed to score in a league game this season was a further lift for a team on the rise.

Elgin’s season has not got going until the winter and they have been all too close to basement side Cowdenbeath. That gap now stands at 12 points as Elgin’s focus is very much on getting into the top four and staying there for a fresh shot at promotion via the play-offs.

Omar felt the homework and groundwork carried out ahead of facing the Fifers, who knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, proved vital.

He said: “I think we were worthy winners. We worked on a clear game plan throughout the week.

“We trained in Aviemore on Saturday night after having a Thursday night (bounce) match against Montrose, so we prepared really well for the Kelty match.

“You know what you’re going to get from Kelty Hearts. They are an unbelievably good team on the ball. They are so well organised and there’s a reason why they are top of the league.

“They were really good, but our game plan was to be resolute and catch them on the break. You could see from the very first minute, we were going to get joy.

“And with someone like Kane Hester up front, you always have a chance. His pace is unbelievable. From when I was last here, he’s added a calmness in front of goal. It maybe was not quite there two years ago, but he’s unbelievable.”

Omar’s warning over Warriors

Victory for Elgin at Ochilview on Saturday would see them leapfrog opponents Stenny and give them a chance of moving as high as fourth should Edinburgh City and Stranraer fail to collect points away to Kelty and Forfar respectively.

Omar is confident City can add to their unbeaten run, but does have a note of caution about the dangers possessed by the Warriors.

He added: “We will go there with confidence, but we know it’s going to be a tough game there.

“I have seen Stenhousemuir a couple of times this season and they’ve been similar to us whereby they should not be in the position they’re in.

“When I saw them at Stirling, there were tremendous and they can be a top team. I’d expect it will be evenly matched, but if we show the hunger and desire we showed on Tuesday, we can walk away with three points.

“We’re setting ourselves up nicely for a promotion push and hopefully we can go from strength to strength.”

Stenny were 2-0 up at Elgin in December, but were hauled back, with a late Darryl McHardy goal sealing a last-gasp 2-2 draw.