Elgin City ace Darryl McHardy in fitness sweat as he eyes more goals against Stenhousemuir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Free-scoring Darryl McHardy is chasing more goals against Stenhousemuir today to help push in-form Elgin City towards the League 2 play-offs.

The defender has netted twice against Stenny, including a last-gasp leveller at Borough Briggs, a result which sparked a six-game unbeaten run for the Black and Whites.

They head to Ochilview on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over league leaders Kelty Hearts on Tuesday, which was the first time the Fifers had failed to score in the division this season.

Despite remaining eighth in the table, they would leapfrog Stenny with a victory and are just two points below fourth-placed Edinburgh City.

McHardy, who is hoping to recover from a thigh injury in time to order to make the team, is keen to add to his tally of five goals for the term so far.

He said: “I have scored two goals against Stenhousemuir this season.

“I’m hoping I’ll be available and able to play. I have tweaked my left quad, so I’m hoping after speaking to the physio that I’m able to play on Saturday.

“Having scored twice against them, I’d like to get another. They say things come in threes.”

Great assists led to Elgin’s victory

Two pin-point passes from McHardy lined up Kane Hester for both goals against Kelty and the central defender had the boost of helping a shut-out against the league’s best team.

He said: “I was chuffed to bits to have two assists on Tuesday. A clean sheet is like a goal for me now, so to get a clean sheet against Kelty and setting up the two goals was great.”

And the powerful stopper, who hopes their rising form is getting fans back on side, explained Elgin had belief that they could score a win against Kelty, who knocked holders St Johnstone out of the Scottish Cup just four days previously.

He added: “You need to beat these teams to put down a marker. On our day, we believe we can beat anyone.

“This season, it has not been our day enough. I didn’t feel they had any clear-cut chances. We limited them and it worked well for us.”

Macphee exit will be big City loss

Elgin, who remain on the search for a late window signing of a striker, this week announced that defender/midfielder Archie Macphee had kicked his last ball for the club.

The 28-year-old has been a popular figure and consistent performer over eight years for City, having signed five times amid spells elsewhere.

McHardy is delighted for his ex-team-mate, who has been a great servant for the club.

He added: “Archie will be a massive miss on and off the field. He’s one of my best friends here at Elgin and I have got on so well with him over the years. We’ve had some memories.

ma brother from another mother, gutted to see this legend leave to go to aussie but wish him all the best, what a few years we have had together😂😂😂 all the best ma man @Archiemacphee23 🖤🤍 https://t.co/VH5k6vsqC0 — Darryl (@DarrylMch) January 26, 2022

“While I’m sad to see him leave, it’s brilliant for him to get the chance to go and play in Australia. I’d love to be doing that rather than be playing in the cold weather here!”

Elgin also announced that striker Joel MacBeath has left the club to pursue a career in the police. He had spent the first part of the season on loan at Highland League side Huntly.

Youngsters Jake Thomson and Cameron Angus are heading out on loan to Strathspey Thistle and Deveronvale respectively.

Elgin’s home league fixture against Annan Athletic, which was scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, has been moved to February 15, with a 7.45pm start, at the request of both clubs.