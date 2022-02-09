Elgin City’s Gavin Price named League Two manager of the month for January

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City’s Gavin Price has been announced as the Scottish League Two Glen’s manager of the month for January 2022.

Price led the Borough Briggs side to victories against Forfar Athletic and league leaders Kelty Hearts as well as draws against Edinburgh City and Albion Rovers.

City’s unbeaten run ended after a clash with a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir on January 29.

Picking up eight well-earned points to kick off the year, the Black and Whites rose up the League Two rankings, now sitting nine points clear of the bottom two.

Elgin City boss Price said: “Although the management team and I are very pleased to win the Glen’s manager of the month award, we are also well aware that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Our form in the last six weeks has lifted us back into contention, but our poor start to the season means we still have a lot catching up to do.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Price has worked hard with his team to build confidence and create chances on the pitch, even securing a stellar 2-0 victory over the table topping Maroon Machine in January.

“Gavin is a deserving winner of the Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award, and I hope to see City’s determination continue throughout the rest of the season.”