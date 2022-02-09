Elgin City’s Gavin Price named League Two manager of the month for January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City’s Gavin Price named League Two manager of the month for January

By Danny Law
February 9, 2022, 11:26 am
Elgin City boss Gavin Price has been named manager of the month.
Elgin City’s Gavin Price has been announced as the Scottish League Two Glen’s manager of the month for January 2022.

Price led the Borough Briggs side to victories against Forfar Athletic and league leaders Kelty Hearts as well as draws against Edinburgh City and Albion Rovers.

City’s unbeaten run ended after a clash with a 2-1 defeat at Stenhousemuir on January 29.

Picking up eight well-earned points to kick off the year, the Black and Whites rose up the League Two rankings, now sitting nine points clear of the bottom two.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City boss Price said: “Although the management team and I are very pleased to win the Glen’s manager of the month award, we are also well aware that there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Our form in the last six weeks has lifted us back into contention, but our poor start to the season means we still have a lot catching up to do.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Price has worked hard with his team to build confidence and create chances on the pitch, even securing a stellar 2-0 victory over the table topping Maroon Machine in January.

“Gavin is a deserving winner of the Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager of the Month award, and I hope to see City’s determination continue throughout the rest of the season.”

