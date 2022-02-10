Elgin City’s Scottish FA hearing on betting charges postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City’s Scottish FA hearing on betting charges postponed

By Paul Chalk
February 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 11:53 am
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City.
A Scottish FA hearing investigating alleged breaches of gambling rules by Elgin City players has been postponed.

As part of a wider probe into betting within Scottish football, six current Elgin players were served with notices of complaint last month.

Thomas McHale, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper, Conor O’Keefe, Aiden Sopel and Rabin Omar along with ex-Elgin players Shane Sutherland, Ashley Ballam and James McGowan were among 14 footballers cited by the SFA for alleged breaches of gambling laws.

The hearing was set for this Friday, with midfielder Omar – who returned to the club during the January window – set for February 18.

However, it is understood the hearing has been postponed due to an ongoing court case.

The delay, which could last until the summer, means all these players are free to help Elgin on the pitch.

Plans were afoot to fill player void

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters admitted the postponement is a weight off the club’s shoulders as they seek to find form to rise from eighth place towards the top four and the promotion play-offs.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.

He said: “It is good for the club in that it would have been a difficult situation to try and find so many players in less than a week.

“We have the extended window in League 2 and it would have been difficult for (boss) Gavin (Price) to bring in so many players.

“We have been trying to do that anyway, to be fair because we were not too sure what was going to happen. Some players have been on trial, including in Tuesday’s bounce game (against Strathspey Thistle). We were looking to fill the gap.

“Now we focus on football and trying to climb what is such a tight league. Everyone is taking points from one another at the moment.”

Tatters praises award-winner Price

The news follows on from Price landing the SPFL League 2 manager of the month award for January.

Two wins, one of which was against leaders Kelty Hearts, and two draws kicked Elgin away from bottom spot and within striking distance of the top four.

Defeats thereafter at Stenhousemuir and Kelty have held them back and they sit eight points away from fourth-placed Edinburgh City.

Tatters was delighted for his manager scooping the prize for the third time at the Moray club.

He added: “It’s great for Gavin because of the amount of time he puts in while also running a business (in Perthshire).

“He is up and down the road every Tuesday and Thursday and every second Saturday for matches. Gav deserves all he gets because of the amount of hard work he puts in.”

