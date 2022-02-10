Elgin City’s Scottish FA hearing on betting charges postponed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish FA hearing investigating alleged breaches of gambling rules by Elgin City players has been postponed.

As part of a wider probe into betting within Scottish football, six current Elgin players were served with notices of complaint last month.

Thomas McHale, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper, Conor O’Keefe, Aiden Sopel and Rabin Omar along with ex-Elgin players Shane Sutherland, Ashley Ballam and James McGowan were among 14 footballers cited by the SFA for alleged breaches of gambling laws.

The hearing was set for this Friday, with midfielder Omar – who returned to the club during the January window – set for February 18.

However, it is understood the hearing has been postponed due to an ongoing court case.

The delay, which could last until the summer, means all these players are free to help Elgin on the pitch.

Plans were afoot to fill player void

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters admitted the postponement is a weight off the club’s shoulders as they seek to find form to rise from eighth place towards the top four and the promotion play-offs.

He said: “It is good for the club in that it would have been a difficult situation to try and find so many players in less than a week.

“We have the extended window in League 2 and it would have been difficult for (boss) Gavin (Price) to bring in so many players.

“We have been trying to do that anyway, to be fair because we were not too sure what was going to happen. Some players have been on trial, including in Tuesday’s bounce game (against Strathspey Thistle). We were looking to fill the gap.

“Now we focus on football and trying to climb what is such a tight league. Everyone is taking points from one another at the moment.”

Tatters praises award-winner Price

The news follows on from Price landing the SPFL League 2 manager of the month award for January.

Two wins, one of which was against leaders Kelty Hearts, and two draws kicked Elgin away from bottom spot and within striking distance of the top four.

Big thanks to @Sid_Mackay, @Dunner1971, Boney and all staff, Directors and supporters at @ElginCityFC for the tremendous support I get every week. League position says we will need another run like we had in January before the end of season. ⚽️👍 https://t.co/iZO5yCxeHP — Gavin Price (@gavprice74) February 9, 2022

Defeats thereafter at Stenhousemuir and Kelty have held them back and they sit eight points away from fourth-placed Edinburgh City.

Tatters was delighted for his manager scooping the prize for the third time at the Moray club.

He added: “It’s great for Gavin because of the amount of time he puts in while also running a business (in Perthshire).

“He is up and down the road every Tuesday and Thursday and every second Saturday for matches. Gav deserves all he gets because of the amount of hard work he puts in.”