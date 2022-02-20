Cowdenbeath 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men suffer fifth defeat on the spin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Cowdenbeath 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men suffer fifth defeat on the spin

By Reporter
February 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Gavin Price's side have hit a disappointing run of form.
Elgin City slumped to their fifth successive defeat against bottom of the league Cowdenbeath at Central Park to leave the Black and Whites in an increasingly precarious position in League Two.

The 2-0 defeat leaves Elgin ninth and six points above Cowdenbeath but having played three games more than the Blue Brazil.

Elgin attacker Rabin Omar said: “That was a must-win game for us but we can’t keep giving teams a goal of a start like we did.

“We’ve conceded early goals in our last four games and we gave ourselves another uphill battle.

“We tried to break Cowdenbeath down after we had fallen behind but we just didn’t have the cuttting edge.

“I felt I should have had a penalty in the first half when I was fouled right in front of goal.

“I was just about to pull the trigger when their player grabbed my shoulder and pulled me down. Everyone in the ground could see that it was a penalty except for the referee and linesman.

“A few decisions like that have gone against us lately but we can’t keep blaming referees – its down to us as players. If we don’t score goals then we can’t win games.”

City endured the worst possible start to the game when they fell behind in the opening minute, Cowden’s Fraser Mullen netting from the penalty spot after Robbie Buchanan had been upended in the box by Matthew Cooper.

They battled hard to recover from this early setback and tested Cammy Gill on several occasions as the first half progressed, the home keeper saving well from Omar, Russell Dingwall and Matheus Machado while Omar was denied what appeared to be a clear penalty when his shirt was tugged by Cowden defender Scott Dunn as he prepared to shoot.

At the other end, the underworked Daniel Hoban was rarely called into action but the Elgin keeper did produce an excellent save to block a powerful shot from Alex Ferguson on the half hour and he again came to his team’s rescue shortly after the break when denying Cowden’s Andy Barrowman.

Elgin continued to pressurise the home goal in the closing stages, almost levelling when Darryl McHardy’s header was tipped over the bar by Gill but Barrowman secured victory for the Fifers, making it 2-0 with a stoppage time strike.

Elgin boss Gavin Price said: “Once again, we’ve made a bad start to the game, it really put us on the back foot.

“I thought we responded ok and pressurised Cowdenbeath for long periods of the game.

“Recently we’ve been ahead on the stats, such as shots on goal, possession and territory but we’re not winning games.

“We’re not getting enough balls into the box, we’re not being positive enough in the final third of the pitch and that’s what’s costing us.

“It’s something we’re going to have to work on. We’re in a dogfight now and we need to start getting results.”

 

