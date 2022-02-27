Elgin City 3-1 Stirling Albion: Borough Briggs men end losing streak to pick up welcome three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elgin City 3-1 Stirling Albion: Borough Briggs men end losing streak to pick up welcome three points

By Reporter
February 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 27, 2022, 11:52 am
The Elgin players celebrate after Rabin Omar makes it 2-0 against Stirling Albion.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price was relieved to see his team end a run of five consecutive defeats with victory over Stirling.

City’s 3-1 success lifted them out of the bottom three in League 2 but Price warned there is work still to be done.

He saw his team race into a 2-0 first half lead but struggle to kill off a Stirling side who played for an hour with ten men.

“As usual we made hard work of it but I’m pleased for the players,” Price said.

“We put ourselves under a little bit of pressure and maybe on the back of the run we’ve been on, that’s understandable.

“The important thing is we got the three points and you can sense a relief after that.

“It’s one game, it doesn’t achieve anything but what it does do is end that run that’s been hanging over us.

“There was good quality in the first half and a real togetherness.

“We asked them all to be good team-mates today and they were. They looked after each other on the park and I’m pleased for them.”

Price put on-loan Cove Rangers centre back Jevan Anderson straight into his starting line-up while there was a place on the bench for his latest arrival, Tyler Mykyta on loan from Aberdeen.

With assistant manager Steven Mackay unavailable, Price brought back a familiar face to his technical area.

St Johnstone legend Jim Weir, who Price assisted as Elgin manager before succeeding him five years ago, returned to Borough Briggs to lend a helping hand on the day.

City’s tendency to concede early goals in recent matches was reversed when they drew first blood on ten minutes.

Russell Dingwall’s persistence on the left led to a low cross which Stirling failed to cut out and Darryl McHardy slammed the ball high into the net.

Kane Hester fired a volley just over then was denied by the outstretched leg of keeper Blair Currie when he broke clean through on 20 minutes.

Elgin manager Gavin Price at the final whistle with match winner Kane Hester.<br />Robert W Crombie

Rabin Omar was pulling the strings for Elgin against the club he left to join City earlier this year, and he produced the first goal of his return on 26 minutes.

A sweet touch and a clinical finish inside the box by the former Morton midfielder made it 2-0.

Stirling were left with a mountain to climb when centre back Jordan McGregor fouled Hester on a run on goal and was shown a straight card with an hour still to play.

Omar set Hester up for another golden opportunity just before the break but Elgin’s top scorer uncharacteristically shot wide of the target from good position.

It was a different game in the second half with Stirling’s ten men looking resurgent from the kick off.

They pulled back on goal nine minutes in when Elgin’s defence lost concentration at a Jack Leitch corner and Dylan Mackin drilled home through a crowded goalmouth.

Some nervous moments ensued for the home team and their supporters before City finally managed to put the game to bed in the closing stages.

Hester was denied by another good Currie stop but finally got his goal on 81 minutes, cutting across the box before slotting in a left foot finish.

Brian Cameron twice struck the post in the closing minutes with the visitors resigned to defeat and the pressure firmly off the home side.

Goalscorer Omar was thrilled to net for Elgin against the club he left to return to Borough Briggs earlier this season.

“It was a massive, massive win for the team,” he said.

“We came out in the first half absolutely flying out the traps.”

Omar’s goal arrived on the back of McHardy’s opener and he said: “Darryl’s header dropped in the middle of the park for me. I managed to get in behind and run through and get a nice finish. I’m delighted with it.

“Stirling have got really good players and when they went down to ten men we did take the foot off the gas.

“The character we showed to come back after they scored was brilliant.”

