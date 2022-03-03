Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban targets another triumph over second-placed Forfar Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban targets another triumph over second-placed Forfar Athletic

By Andy Skinner
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 5:14 pm
Daniel Hoban
Daniel Hoban

Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban insists his side should have a spring in their step when they make the trip to Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

City ended a five-game losing streak when they defeated Stirling Albion 3-1 at Borough Briggs last weekend.

The result moves Gavin Price’s men up two places into seventh in the League Two table.

Elgin will aim to build on the result when they face a second-placed Loons side, who they defeated at home on January 2.

Hoban sees no reason why his side cannot keep their winning form intact.

He said: “I think we have shown in periods throughout the season we can get these results against the big teams.

“We have beaten both Kelty and Forfar, so it’s something we can do on our day if everyone is at it.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“It’s just the consistency we have been lacking this season, but we’ve got the confidence from having beaten them before.”

City still have work to do to avoid survival scrap

Elgin’s win over Stirling means they are now nine points clear of bottom side Cowdenbeath.

That gap had been reduced to six points by Cowdenbeath’s 2-0 victory over City the previous week, with the Blue Brazil still having two games in hand.

Hoban feels the victory has lifted a weight off Elgin’s shoulders, however, he says they still have a big task on their hands to stave off any lingering threat of being dragged back into a survival scrap.

The 23-year-old added: “It was really important to get that win, especially after the Cowdenbeath game.

“We were not panicking, but it was a bit of a worry that it was out of our hands because of their games in hand.

“Going out and winning last week was a bit of a pressure off us, but we still have a lot to do going forward.

“We always look to build on a win. Hopefully going into Forfar that’s what we can do.”

Hoban has started Elgin’s last three games, having displaced Thomas McHale between the sticks.

Elgin City’s other keeper Thomas McHale

The former Caley Thistle goalkeeper joined Price’s men in the summer, after leaving Saturday’s opponents Forfar.

Although McHale has enjoyed a longer spell of action, Hoban is keen to build on the 10 appearances he has clocked up so far.

He added: “Personally I’m enjoying being back in the team.

“It’s never easy coming out of the team for whatever reason, so I’m just happy I’ve got my chance and taken it.

“I’m hoping that’s me back in the team for the rest of the season.

“I spoke at the start of the season about how the move was based purely on football, and game time.

“It has not gone completely to plan, but in football it never does.

“It has been good to get a good amount of football under my belt and hopefully that continues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]