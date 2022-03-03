Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban targets another triumph over second-placed Forfar Athletic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban insists his side should have a spring in their step when they make the trip to Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

City ended a five-game losing streak when they defeated Stirling Albion 3-1 at Borough Briggs last weekend.

The result moves Gavin Price’s men up two places into seventh in the League Two table.

Elgin will aim to build on the result when they face a second-placed Loons side, who they defeated at home on January 2.

Hoban sees no reason why his side cannot keep their winning form intact.

He said: “I think we have shown in periods throughout the season we can get these results against the big teams.

“We have beaten both Kelty and Forfar, so it’s something we can do on our day if everyone is at it.

“It’s just the consistency we have been lacking this season, but we’ve got the confidence from having beaten them before.”

City still have work to do to avoid survival scrap

Elgin’s win over Stirling means they are now nine points clear of bottom side Cowdenbeath.

That gap had been reduced to six points by Cowdenbeath’s 2-0 victory over City the previous week, with the Blue Brazil still having two games in hand.

Hoban feels the victory has lifted a weight off Elgin’s shoulders, however, he says they still have a big task on their hands to stave off any lingering threat of being dragged back into a survival scrap.

The 23-year-old added: “It was really important to get that win, especially after the Cowdenbeath game.

“We were not panicking, but it was a bit of a worry that it was out of our hands because of their games in hand.

“Going out and winning last week was a bit of a pressure off us, but we still have a lot to do going forward.

“We always look to build on a win. Hopefully going into Forfar that’s what we can do.”

Hoban has started Elgin’s last three games, having displaced Thomas McHale between the sticks.

The former Caley Thistle goalkeeper joined Price’s men in the summer, after leaving Saturday’s opponents Forfar.

Although McHale has enjoyed a longer spell of action, Hoban is keen to build on the 10 appearances he has clocked up so far.

He added: “Personally I’m enjoying being back in the team.

“It’s never easy coming out of the team for whatever reason, so I’m just happy I’ve got my chance and taken it.

“I’m hoping that’s me back in the team for the rest of the season.

“I spoke at the start of the season about how the move was based purely on football, and game time.

“It has not gone completely to plan, but in football it never does.

“It has been good to get a good amount of football under my belt and hopefully that continues.”