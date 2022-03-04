Elgin City boss Gavin Price urges midfielders to contribute to goals tally

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price wants his midfielders to play a prominent goalscoring role in Elgin City’s remaining League Two games this season.

Price was thrilled to see Rabin Omar find the net in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Stirling Albion, with his first strike since returning for a second spell at Borough Briggs.

Kane Hester, who leads Elgin’s scoring charts on 14 goals, and Darryl McHardy, who is next highest on seven, also found the net.

Price is keen to see Omar and his fellow midfielders contribute more to Elgin’s scoring tally.

He said: “We certainly created a lot more chances than we have done recently.

“I was quite heartened by that, and how we played as a team.

“A big problem for me this season has been the lack of goals, as we are normally quite efficient in that category.

“It was good to see goals from chances which were created from other parts of the park.

“I have really been trying to hammer home the importance of midfielders getting involved in that.

“It was good to see Rabin do mostly good things in the first half in particular on Saturday.

“We need more of that from Rory MacEwan, Russell Dingwall, Angus Mailer and Brian Cameron. We need midfielders to be contributing to the goals and creating chances, which they did on Saturday.

“It was a good performance.”

Elgin boss expects tight encounter at Station Park

City’s win ended a five-game losing sequence to move them up to seventh, and they will aim to build on that when they make the trip to Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Although the Loons are second in the table, the Black and Whites defeated the Angus outfit in their last meeting in January thanks to a late McHardy header.

Price added: “Every game is now another challenge. It’s a difficult fixture this weekend. We lost 2-1 the last time we went to Forfar, but we probably deserved more out of the game.

“The two games at home were very tight, we drew the first time and then we came out with a late winner the last time.

“It has been three really close games against Forfar this season, and I’m not expecting this one to be much different.

“We just have to try and get on the right end of this one.

“We just have to see where the next game takes us. If we can win, we know we will stay in the same position in the league.

“It’s just about concentrating on what’s in front of us, and not beyond that. We can only control what we can do.”

Price has shaken up his squad, with the additions of Jevan Anderson, Tyler Mykyta and Kane O’Connor in recent days.

Midfielder Tony Dingwall became the latest player to leave earlier this week, following the departures of Aldin El-Zubaidi and Kevin Hanratty.

Explaining Dingwall’s departure, Price said: “We just felt we had a lot of players who played in that area of the park.

“To balance the squad more, we felt it might make sense to switch things around a little bit.

“I think we have got good defensive options now, and we’ve got a bit of variety in the middle of the park, which is important.”