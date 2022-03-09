Elgin City skipper Euan Spark could miss rest of season with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City skipper Euan Spark could miss rest of season with knee injury

By Andy Skinner
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City defender Euan Spark.
Elgin City defender Euan Spark.

Elgin City captain Euan Spark could miss the rest of the season after suffering a fresh injury blow against Forfar Athletic last weekend.

Defender Spark was making his first appearance since returning from a groin problem, having not played since the 2-1 loss to Stenhousemuir on January 29.

Only 11 minutes after replacing Evan Towler as a substitute against the Loons, Spark suffered another setback.

That has cast Spark’s involvement in Elgin’s eight remaining games this season into doubt, with manager Gavin Price disappointed to be without his 25-year-old skipper.

Price said: “Euan took a bad injury on the knee after coming on.

“It was nothing to do with the injury he had, but he went into a tackle and took a bad injury which will possibly end his season.

“We miss Euan’s character on and off the pitch, and in training.

Euan Spark in action against Stenhousemuir.

“He’s the captain for a reason, and has a great, positive attitude.

“We will miss that undoubtedly, but there are other players who are definitely stepping up to the mark at the minute.

“Matthew has come in and taken over the captaincy, and he has been a real leader in the last couple of games he has been back.”

Hoban has grasped chance between sticks

Although Spark will miss this weekend’s trip to Annan Athletic, Price is hopeful of having on-loan Cove Rangers defender Ross Draper back in contention.

City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban received plaudits following the 0-0 draw against the Loons, which ended a run of six games without a clean sheet.

Hoban has played Elgin’s last four games, in place of Englishman Thomas McHale.

Price feels 23-year-old Hoban, who began his career with Caley Thistle, has reaped the benefits of strong competition with McHale throughout the campaign.

The Elgin boss added: “Daniel has come on very well. There has not been too much between him and Thomas all season.

Daniel Hoban

“He has taken his opportunity with Thomas out of the team, after he missed a couple of games through work commitments.

“I’ve got to be fair to Daniel – he has taken his chance.

“I think he’s improving in every game he’s getting a run in the side.

“It’s a blessing of having two good goalkeepers. Thomas has been in good form, and now Daniel is in good form.

“I’ve got to be fair to both of them, but I think the challenge has been good for both of them. It has brought the best out of both of them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]