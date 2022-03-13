Elgin City wait on news of extent of Jevan Anderson’s shoulder injury in Annan loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jevan Anderson’s season could be over after the on-loan Cove Rangers defender suffered a shoulder injury in Elgin City’s 2-1 defeat at Annan Athletic.

Anderson suffered a shoulder injury trying to defend the cross for Tommy Goss’ opening goal for Annan and was forced to come off.

Black and Whites boss Gavin Price, who missed the game due to illness, said: “He is going to hospital for a scan but it’s not looking good for Jevan and he is in a lot of pain.

“He landed heavily on his shoulder as the cross came in and it was clear he couldn’t continue straight away.”

Hester on the mark again for Elgin

Kane Hester’s 15th goal of the campaign was not enough to earn his side something from their trip as Annan completed a clean sweep of victories against Elgin this season.

Following a goalless first half Goss headed home the opener at the start of the second half from Kyle Fleming’s cross with Anderson forced off to be replaced by Ross Draper.

Hester fired home the equaliser after the Annan defence had failed to clear their lines and Elgin had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down after Aidan Sopel’s shot struck the arm of home defender Matty Douglas.

Both sides has chances to take the lead in an entertaining second half but Goss got the all-important winner when he headed home Owen Moxon’s corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Elgin pushed for an equaliser but the closest they came was a Hester shot which found the side netting.

The defeat leaves Elgin eighth in League Two, 10 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath with seven games remaining.

Cause for optimism in remaining games for Price

Despite the loss at Galabank Price believes his side can take positives from their performance.

He said: “It has been one of those seasons where we seem to have had one hurdle after another but we’ll keep plugging away.

“It was disappointing not to take something from Annan but and two concede two goals to headers from balls into the box is frustrating.

“But if we can maintain the good performances of the last three games then I am confident we will be alright.

“It has been a tough campaign for us but everyone at the club recognises a variety of things have been behind and that and we are all staying positive.

“We’re looking to finish the season strongly and give ourselves a springboard for next season.”