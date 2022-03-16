Elgin City boss Gavin Price seeks to halt League 2 champions-elect Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price seeks to halt League 2 champions-elect Kelty Hearts

By Paul Chalk
March 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is relishing this weekend’s latest shot at League 2 champions-elect Kelty Hearts.

A 2-1 loss at second-placed Annan Athletic last Saturday came on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Stirling Albion and a 0-0 draw at Forfar Athletic, who are third.

Price, who has recovered from illness which saw him sit out the Annan contest, guided his side to a 2-0 win over Kelty at Borough Briggs in January and he hopes his players rise to the challenge once more.

Elgin City and Kelty Hearts players on pitch
Kane Hester scored twice as Elgin City beat Kelty Hearts 2-0 at home in January.

He said: “It’s another hard fixture, but we know if we play to our potential, we can give them a good game for sure as we try to win three points.

“We’ve been lifted lately in terms of our form and the chances we’ve created and we have to keep that going.

“The result at Annan was a setback last Saturday where we didn’t get what we deserved from it, as has been the case a few times this season.”

Elgin have destiny in own hands

Price insists Elgin are not looking over their shoulders, with the last placed team having to play-off for the right to stay in League 2, with their lead over rock-bottom Cowdenbeath 10 points.

He said: “All we can affect is our own position and Kelty Hearts is our next game. If we can get points from that, we’ll be in a better position.

“At this stage of the season, you really must treat it game by game, no matter where you are in the league.”

O’Connor capture is timely move

One blow for Elgin is that on-loan Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson suffered a shoulder injury against Annan, which ends his season.

Price is, however, delighted to have recently snapped up centre half Kane O’Connor until the end of the season.

Kane O'Connor in Elgin City uniform about to kick the football
Kane O’Connor started his career at Hibs.  Picture – Bob Crombie

He added: “Kane was with Hibs then was at Brentford last season before signing for Cowdenbeath.

“He impressed on trial for us. He’s looking for full-time football and that’s not happened for him.

“We’ve signed Kane until the end of the season. He’s a good footballer, a centre half, and we’re delighted to have got him in, given the injuries we have in defence. He’s more than capable and showed that already.”

