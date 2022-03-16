Elgin City boss Gavin Price seeks to halt League 2 champions-elect Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price is relishing this weekend’s latest shot at League 2 champions-elect Kelty Hearts.

A 2-1 loss at second-placed Annan Athletic last Saturday came on the back of an impressive 3-1 victory over Stirling Albion and a 0-0 draw at Forfar Athletic, who are third.

Price, who has recovered from illness which saw him sit out the Annan contest, guided his side to a 2-0 win over Kelty at Borough Briggs in January and he hopes his players rise to the challenge once more.

He said: “It’s another hard fixture, but we know if we play to our potential, we can give them a good game for sure as we try to win three points.

“We’ve been lifted lately in terms of our form and the chances we’ve created and we have to keep that going.

“The result at Annan was a setback last Saturday where we didn’t get what we deserved from it, as has been the case a few times this season.”

Elgin have destiny in own hands

Price insists Elgin are not looking over their shoulders, with the last placed team having to play-off for the right to stay in League 2, with their lead over rock-bottom Cowdenbeath 10 points.

UKRAINE CRISIS 🇺🇦 This weekend for our match vs @KeltyHeartsFC we are teaming up with our digital ticketing partner @Fanbase_clubs 🖤 Full story on https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv You can get your ticket here https://t.co/cRkfbMHJwh 🖤⚽️🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/JeenZwsyHe — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 16, 2022

He said: “All we can affect is our own position and Kelty Hearts is our next game. If we can get points from that, we’ll be in a better position.

“At this stage of the season, you really must treat it game by game, no matter where you are in the league.”

O’Connor capture is timely move

One blow for Elgin is that on-loan Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson suffered a shoulder injury against Annan, which ends his season.

Price is, however, delighted to have recently snapped up centre half Kane O’Connor until the end of the season.

He added: “Kane was with Hibs then was at Brentford last season before signing for Cowdenbeath.

“He impressed on trial for us. He’s looking for full-time football and that’s not happened for him.

“We’ve signed Kane until the end of the season. He’s a good footballer, a centre half, and we’re delighted to have got him in, given the injuries we have in defence. He’s more than capable and showed that already.”