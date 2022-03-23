Russell Dingwall striving for consistency in Elgin City’s League Two run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russell Dingwall striving for consistency in Elgin City’s League Two run-in

By Andy Skinner
March 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Russell Dingwall
Russell Dingwall

Russell Dingwall feels Elgin City must prove they can string consistency together in their remaining six League Two matches.

The Black and Whites host Edinburgh City on Saturday, having dropped to ninth place due to Albion Rovers’ 1-0 win over Stirling Albion on Tuesday.

Elgin go into the match fresh from a spirited 0-0 draw with 10 men against champions-elect Kelty Hearts last weekend.

The result means Gavin Price’s men have lost just once in four matches against the Fifers this term.

That makes midfielder Dingwall all the more frustrated at Elgin’s position, as they aim to secure a first win in 15 meetings with the Citizens on Saturday.

Dingwall said: “Against Kelty, we have beaten them once and they have beaten us once, and we have had two draws.

“They are the runaway leaders in the league and rightly so. It shows that on our day, when we are at it, we can give anyone in the league a game.

“It’s about trying to put it all together for the full season. It’s not just picking ourselves up for the big games.

Russell Dingwall in action against Caley Thistle.

“For every game we have to try and be at that level – that’s what we’ve got to try and get to.

“We know ourselves we have not been near where we should be in our own performances.

“Every time we play Edinburgh it’s a close game but we just can’t seem to get that win.

“It’s not something we will go into the game thinking about. We will just go and play our game.

“It would be lovely to try and get one over on them, but we just need to go and focus on the game as a single and see how it goes.”

Dingwall says strong end to campaign can lay down marker for next term

Elgin’s only defeat from their last four matches came late on against Annan Athletic earlier this month.

With 10 points separating Elgin from bottom-placed Cowdenbeath, Dingwall hopes to finish the campaign strongly to lay down foundations for next term.

He added: “After getting the win against Stirling, we knew we were going on to play the top three teams in the league back-to-back.

“We have picked up two draws and got beaten by Annan, although there was nothing in the game down there. It was just a slack goal we conceded from a set-piece.

“We play all the teams around us now. The top teams are out of the way for the rest of the season.

“We just need to try and pick up as many wins as we can, and try to finish as high up the table as possible.

“We want to take a bit of momentum and positivity into next year.”

Midfielder aiming to kick on after reaching Elgin century

Former Ross County player Dingwall clocked up his 100th appearance for Elgin in the 2-1 home loss to Stranraer on February 12.

Leading scorer Kane Hester and goalkeeper Thomas McHale also reached the same milestone in recent weeks.

Dingwall insists a strong desire to progress is evident within Elgin’s squad.

The 24-year-old added: “The reason I came to Elgin was to play games at first team level.

“Playing 100 games is a good achievement for myself and hopefully I can play many more.

“It’s good to keep the bulk of the squad together. Most of us will probably be there again next year, so it gives us a bit of continuity.

“Most of our squad is probably mid-20s. It’s quite a young squad, so if everyone sticks around we’ve got plenty time to gel together even more and see where we can go.”

