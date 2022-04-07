In-form Elgin City keeper Daniel Hoban keen for summer contract talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Daniel Hoban is relishing his run in the Elgin City side as he sets his sights on summer contract talks.

The former Caley Thistle goalkeeper, 24, has kept Thomas McHale out of the line-up and his appearances reached the 15 mark in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Albion Rovers.

The result keeps the Moray team in ninth position as a hugely disappointing League 2 campaign enters its final stages.

Saturday’s penultimate home fixture against mid-table Stenhousemuir offers Elgin a slight chance of keeping the Warriors within striking distance before the last ball of the season is kicked.

Hoban joined the club permanently last summer having previously been on loan at Borough Briggs.

Now, he wants to help the side end on a high note then sit down with boss Gavin Price to discuss his future.

He said: “I’m out of contract at the end of the season. I’m really enjoying my time at Elgin, so we will wait and see what happens once the season is finished.

“This is my second time at the club and I’ve enjoyed it both times.

“The manager knows I’m happy at Elgin and it has been a good move for me, although it is tough with the travelling as I’m based in Dundee.

“It doesn’t become any easier when results don’t go your way, but when you’re winning it certainly makes it easier coming up and down that road.”

City keen for late-season momentum

And Hoban, who has also played at Forfar Athletic and Brora Rangers, insists the squad want to find momentum to carry into the summer.

He said: “We’ve been searching for consistency throughout the season.

“Although it’s come too late for us, it is promising and hopefully we can continue that form until the end of the season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS The end of our 21-22 campaign is fast approaching and we would like to hear from our Supporters who your POTY is. All info on how to vote is on our website https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv 🗳 pic.twitter.com/aiECr9IX9a — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 5, 2022

“While we are concentrating on finishing this season strongly, we want to start pre-season feeling good.

“We don’t want to finish badly and that can carry into next season, so it is all about finishing as strongly as possible.”

Pain can turn into fire next season

Missing out of the promotion play-offs is a sore one for all at City.

However, Hoban, who is hunting his fourth straight shut-out, feels the players can use the disappointment to fuel the fire for the 2022/23 campaign.

He added: “In the past few years, Elgin have always been in the play-offs. This season, we’ve not been at it, so hopefully it makes us hungrier for the play-offs next year.

“It has been an up-and-down season for the team as a whole, but, personally, I’m enjoying my run in the team at the moment.

“We have a good goalkeeping group at Elgin. That’s what the gaffer was looking for and it was always going to be a tough ask to break into the team. It’s good to be playing.”

Elgin eyeing points against Stenny

After facing Stenny, Elgin will travel to Stirling Albion, host Cowdenbeath and round it off away to Stranraer.

The confident shot-stopper hopes the Black and Whites can rack up points to climb the table against sides outside the top four, having fared largely well against the better opponents in the division.

Only a handful of Bricks remaining 🧱 Can you see your name? Email Keiran on accountsecfc@btconnect.com to grab yours before they run out 🤩 ONLY £50 🖤 pic.twitter.com/smxOcbLE4F — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 29, 2022

It’s one win apiece against Stenny ahead of this weekend’s showdown, with a draw thrown into the mix, so another close contest could be on the cards.

He said: “These last four remaining games will all be tough.

“We’ve shown our qualities, especially against teams at the top end of the table, so hopefully we can keep that going in the final weeks.”

Team of week spots earned by Hoban

Hoban has twice been named in the SPFL team of the week of late, with his performance against Kelty on March 19 earning him his latest place in the side.

The keeper said with a smile he felt the recognition was more due to the level of opponent they’d kept out than his own display.

Congratulations to GK Daniel Hoban who has been named in @spfl Team of the Week for the second time this month! Those safe hands doing tricks again! Well Done⚽️🤩 pic.twitter.com/e0IwJWOIcn — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 22, 2022

He said: “In fairness, I think it was because it was against Kelty Hearts, who are now the champions. I was kept relatively quiet that day.”

Looking back at Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Albion Rovers, who are one place above them, he felt they merited the point they left Coatbridge with.

He said: “It was two teams at the bottom half of the table, but on good runs, and wanting to continue those runs.

“It was a compact game. We were defensively sound and limited them to few chances.

“I think I only had one save to make in the match. That is an example of the defensive performance we put in.”

FT here at Exsel Group Stadium pic.twitter.com/Mac4k6ZAxt — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) April 2, 2022