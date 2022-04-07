In-form Elgin City keeper Daniel Hoban keen for summer contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

In-form Elgin City keeper Daniel Hoban keen for summer contract talks

By Paul Chalk
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban is aiming for a fourth straight shut-out this weekend.
Daniel Hoban is relishing his run in the Elgin City side as he sets his sights on summer contract talks.

The former Caley Thistle goalkeeper, 24, has kept Thomas McHale out of the line-up and his appearances reached the 15 mark in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Albion Rovers. 

The result keeps the Moray team in ninth position as a hugely disappointing League 2 campaign enters its final stages.

Saturday’s penultimate home fixture against mid-table Stenhousemuir offers Elgin a slight chance of keeping the Warriors within striking distance before the last ball of the season is kicked.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Hoban joined the club permanently last summer having previously been on loan at Borough Briggs.

Now, he wants to help the side end on a high note then sit down with boss Gavin Price to discuss his future.

He said: “I’m out of contract at the end of the season. I’m really enjoying my time at Elgin, so we will wait and see what happens once the season is finished.

“This is my second time at the club and I’ve enjoyed it both times.

“The manager knows I’m happy at Elgin and it has been a good move for me, although it is tough with the travelling as I’m based in Dundee.

“It doesn’t become any easier when results don’t go your way, but when you’re winning it certainly makes it easier coming up and down that road.”

City keen for late-season momentum

And Hoban, who has also played at Forfar Athletic and Brora Rangers, insists the squad want to find momentum to carry into the summer.

He said: “We’ve been searching for consistency throughout the season.

“Although it’s come too late for us, it is promising and hopefully we can continue that form until the end of the season.

“While we are concentrating on finishing this season strongly, we want to start pre-season feeling good.

“We don’t want to finish badly and that can carry into next season, so it is all about finishing as strongly as possible.”

Pain can turn into fire next season

Missing out of the promotion play-offs is a sore one for all at City.

However, Hoban, who is hunting his fourth straight shut-out, feels the players can use the disappointment to fuel the fire for the 2022/23 campaign.

He added: “In the past few years, Elgin have always been in the play-offs. This season, we’ve not been at it, so hopefully it makes us hungrier for the play-offs next year.

“It has been an up-and-down season for the team as a whole, but, personally, I’m enjoying my run in the team at the moment.

“We have a good goalkeeping group at Elgin. That’s what the gaffer was looking for and it was always going to be a tough ask to break into the team. It’s good to be playing.”

Elgin eyeing points against Stenny

After facing Stenny, Elgin will travel to Stirling Albion, host Cowdenbeath and round it off away to Stranraer.

The confident shot-stopper hopes the Black and Whites can rack up points to climb the table against sides outside the top four, having fared largely well against the better opponents in the division.

It’s one win apiece against Stenny ahead of this weekend’s showdown, with a draw thrown into the mix, so another close contest could be on the cards.

He said: “These last four remaining games will all be tough.

“We’ve shown our qualities, especially against teams at the top end of the table, so hopefully we can keep that going in the final weeks.”

Team of week spots earned by Hoban

Hoban has twice been named in the SPFL team of the week of late, with his performance against Kelty on March 19 earning him his latest place in the side.

The keeper said with a smile he felt the recognition was more due to the level of opponent they’d kept out than his own display.

He said: “In fairness, I think it was because it was against Kelty Hearts, who are now the champions. I was kept relatively quiet that day.”

Looking back at Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Albion Rovers, who are one place above them, he felt they merited the point they left Coatbridge with.

He said: “It was two teams at the bottom half of the table, but on good runs, and wanting to continue those runs.

“It was a compact game. We were defensively sound and limited them to few chances.

“I think I only had one save to make in the match. That is an example of the defensive performance we put in.”

