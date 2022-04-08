Elgin City out to prove they are a match for League Two promotion chasers Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City out to prove they are a match for League Two promotion chasers Stenhousemuir

By Andy Skinner
April 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price has urged his side to use the remainder of the campaign to prove they should be higher placed in League Two.

City are in home action on Saturday against a Stenhousemuir side who are still firmly in play-off contention, with only three points separating them from fourth-placed Edinburgh City.

Elgin are well out of that chase, having fallen 11 points adrift of the play-off positions in ninth spot.

The Borough Briggs men have shown up strongly in a recent run of one loss from six games, however, which has seen them go undefeated against Kelty Hearts, Forfar Athletic and Edinburgh City.

Price is eager to finish the season on a high, to prove their slow start to the campaign is long behind them.

He said: “If we keep playing the way we have been playing, hopefully we can finish as high up the league as we can.

“The aim is to get three points on Saturday and see where that takes us.

“It’s a chance for the players to prove a point before the end of the season. It’s also a chance to get higher up the league.

Jim Weir, left, with Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

“The proof is in the pudding, but I think they have shown with the results against the top four teams that we were holding our own.

“We got quite convincing wins against Stirling Albion and Edinburgh City at home.

“I think our stuttering start to the season is a bit of a hammer blow, because I do believe we should and could have been challenging for the top four.”

Elgin aiming for fourth straight shut-out

City have lost just one goal in their last 489 minutes of football, and go into today’s game against Stenny on the back of three straight clean sheets.

Price feels continuity in selection has been key, adding: “The form has been pretty good.

“Defensively it’s four clean sheets in five games which has been a bedrock, although we are still probably not scoring enough goals.

“In the Edinburgh game, we created a number of chances, and should probably have had more.

“Other than that we are not scoring a lot, but we are not conceding. We definitely seem to have a more settled way about us.

“There has been a wee bit of consistency of selection and hopefully that goes on.”

City defending from the front

Elgin have been without experienced defensive duo Euan Spark and Daryl McHardy in recent weeks.

That has paved the way for 21-year-old Kane O’Connor to get his chance, following the former Hibernian youth player’s arrival in January.

Price feels the defensive improvement has been a full team effort, and he added: “For missing three or four key players, it has been a good return of late.

“Kane has done well. He has slotted in quite comfortably and formed a good partnership with Ross Draper.

“I’m pleased with the whole back four, generally speaking it has been Matthew Cooper and Evan Towler along with the two centre-halves, and Daniel Hoban in goals. They have done well together.

Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban is aiming for a fourth straight shut-out this weekend.

“I think we have defended a lot better as a team. You defend from the front and the strikers have got to do their job within that. Kane Hester and Josh Peters have played the last couple of games, and they have been working hard at that aspect, as well as Rabin Omar when he wasn’t suspended.

“Everybody knows their role and what they have got to do. It’s just frustrating it’s clicking late in the season, but we just need to make sure we finish the season as well as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]