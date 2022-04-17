Stirling Albion 0-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price looks to next season after securing SPFL status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Stirling Albion 0-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price looks to next season after securing SPFL status

By Reporter
April 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Elgin City assistant boss Steven Mackay, left, alongside manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City assistant boss Steven Mackay, left, alongside manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City boss Gavin Price was relieved to see his side secure their SPFL status with a victory at Forthbank and avoid a potentially nervous end to the season.

City were all but certain to avoid bottom spot but went into the weekend needing a point to be sure. They got all three against Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath – who visit Borough Briggs this weekend – failed to beat Edinburgh City in any case.

Second-half goals from substitute Rory MacEwan and Matthew Cooper earned Elgin their fourth straight Forthbank success and moved them above Albion Rovers into eighth place. It was a 10th home league defeat of the season for Stirling – the worst record of any SPFL club.

Price, whose team made it four shut-outs in the last five games, said: “It’s not been an easy week (after losing to Stenhousemuir) because we just wanted to secure safety and now we want to finish as high as we can.

“We looked a bit nervy in possession in the first half and we talked about that at half-time. Rory MacEwan has come on and got the goal. Angus Mailer had a yellow card in the first half and we also felt there was an opportunity in the middle of the park to control possession and that’s more Rory’s game.

“It’s pleasing to get the two goals because, to be honest, there wasn’t an awful lot in the game. We have taken our chances, although Kane Hester missed one at the end.

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper, left.
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper, left, was on target for the Borough Briggs men. 

“We want to finish the season well and use it as a springboard for next season. Our aim was to be in the play-offs this year but we have been too inconsistent and had problems with key players. We will regroup and we really want to make up for what has been a stuttering season.”

The first half produced almost nothing of note, with barely a decent chance created as both sides gave the ball away on a regular basis, not helped by a dry, bobbly pitch.

Elgin made the breakthrough in 52 minutes, when the ball broke to MacEwan and the midfielder – who recently signed a new two-year deal – thumped a shot beyond Blair Currie.

Daniel Hoban made a good save from an Adam Cummins header and the Binos had a penalty shout waved away when Ross McGeachie went down in the box before City sealed the win in 78 minutes.

The home defence failed to deal with a cross into the box, a shot was cleared off the line and right-back Cooper drove the rebound into the net for 2-0. Hester should have added a third goal late on but sent his effort wide.

Binos boss Darren Young, whose side are now only a point ahead of Elgin, said: “The players know it’s not good enough and that’s why we are in this position in the league. We had done really well in our previous three games, including at Kelty last week, but we can’t seem to beat Elgin.

“I don’t think Elgin had a shot on target in the first half and we looked very comfortable. There was nothing in the game in the second half either, but the goals we lost were criminal. We were not ruthless enough in either box although we were denied a stonewall penalty.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]