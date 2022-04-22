Russell Dingwall targets winning treble along with high appearance record with Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Russell Dingwall targets winning treble along with high appearance record with Elgin City

By Paul Chalk
April 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Russell Dingwall, left, in action for Elgin City against Kelty Hearts.
Russell Dingwall, left, in action for Elgin City against Kelty Hearts.

Russell Dingwall is on target to feature in 44 Elgin City games this season – and he wants to help the side finish with a hat-trick of victories.

The midfielder, 24, has played in all but one of the club’s matches in 2021/22, which he admits has been a frustrating campaign for all.

Last week’s fine 2-0 win at Stirling Albion finally secured their place in League 2 after this weekend’s visitors Cowdenbeath kept digging out results to stay in touch at the foot of the table.

However, the Blue Brazil have now finished 10th and will play the winners of the Bonnyrigg Ross v Fraserburgh pyramid play-off to decide which club kicks off next season in the fourth-tier.

Game time boost for Dingwall

Former Ross County player Dingwall is satisfied by racking up a near-perfect playing record under manager Gavin Price and feels it underlines why he joined the club in 2019.

He said: “I have played every game, apart from one at New Year when I had Covid.

“I trained all week and was back for that game, but I was on the bench. Apart from that, I’ve been involved in them all.

“A massive reason I joined Elgin in the first place was to play as often as I could. To play as consistently as I have, I can’t really ask for much more.”

Season never got going for Elgin City

Despite the high level of game-time, Dingwall is frustrated by Elgin sitting eighth in the league with two games remaining, although Covid hitting the camp last summer did have a knock-on effect.

He added: “It has been a disappointing season overall. At the start of the season, we had Covid issues and it felt like we never got going.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price will be eager for his team to finish with two more victories.

“We’d get a couple of wins and then we’d be back to the start. It’s hard to put my finger on why it has gone the way it has.

“It was not the season we’d hoped for, but the main thing is we’re in the division next year and we will rebuild and go again.”

Success in Stirling secured City safety

Goals from Rory MacEwan and Matthew Cooper sealed Elgin’s 2-0 win at Stirling last week, which was the ideal response to their defeat by the same scoreline against Stenhousemuir.

And Dingwall felt their second half display was key as they stepped up the levels as they confirmed their place in the division.

He said: “We’ve had a good record against Stirling recently, so it was good to get another win.

“The first half was really a non-event, there was nothing in it. We were a lot better in the second half and got the two goals.

Elgin City’s Rory MacEwan, right, scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Stirling Albion.

“It was a massive win for us because it means we were safe from relegation. We can put that out of our heads.

“We were a good number of points clear of Cowdenbeath and it would have been a disaster had we been caught by them.

“You never know until it’s mathematically over, so there is always a little bit of concern every time you go out and play.”

Six points keeps sixth spot in sight

Looking ahead to Saturday’s home clash with Cowdenbeath, Dingwall hopes the fans will turn out in force at Borough Briggs to push the team towards a second successive win before they round off at Stranraer next week.

He said: “Hopefully there will be a good number of fans there on Saturday for our last home game. I hope we can get three points and that would be a good end to the season for our home supporters, to go home happy.

“We are looking to try to finish as high as we can. We have two winnable games, against Cowdenbeath and Stranraer, who are sixth at the moment.

“Hopefully we can pick up six points from these last two games to see where we can finish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]