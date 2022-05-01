Stranraer 2-0 Elgin City: Boss Gavin Price disappointed as side finish ninth in League 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Stranraer 2-0 Elgin City: Boss Gavin Price disappointed as side finish ninth in League 2

By Paul Chalk
May 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 1, 2022, 4:31 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price felt his side lacked sharpness in both boxes as a last-day 2-0 loss at Stranraer saw them slide to second bottom spot in League 2.

With Stirling Albion winning 5-0 against fourth-placed Edinburgh City and Albion Rovers beating Cowdenbeath 1-0, the Moray club finish their League 2 season in ninth position.

It means they complete a poor campaign eight points above basement side Cowdenbeath, two points behind Albion and five points away from Stirling.

The disappointing result at Stair Park maintained sixth-placed Blues’ unbeaten record against Elgin this season, with three wins and one draw overall.

Price made two changes to the team which slumped to a 4-1 home loss against Cowdenbeath last week.

On-loan Aberdeen defender Evan Towler replaced sidelined stopper Matthew Cooper, while Josh Peters came in for benched forward Kane Hester.

Penalty put hosts Stranraer in front

Stranraer got their noses in front with a penalty on 63 minutes when Yates tucked away a spot-kick for his 10th of the season after James Hilton was taken down in the box.

 

The second goal came for Stranraer with five minutes left when Sam Ellis knocked the ball into the net at the back post.

Price felt his players were not sharp enough to ensure they took the lead when on the front foot and were punished by not shutting their opponents out when it mattered.

He said: “The game really turned on the first goal again. I don’t think we started the game brilliantly, but after about 20 minutes until the hour mark, we were in control and created a lot of good chances.

“Again, we didn’t take our opportunities when we were on top and the first goal has been costly.

“It’s a poor way to sign off the season. It wasn’t a poor performance, but in both ends of the park we’ve not been clinical and that’s what’s needed to win games.”

No argument over spot-kick opener

And Price had no complaints about the penalty which put Stranraer in front.

He said: “Ross Draper got caught on the wrong side of their striker and could have reacted better to stop the ball coming into the box and we’ve suffered the consequences because the first goal, as they often are in this league, was so important.

“Their second goal came from a set-play when we didn’t defend the back post and ended up losing the game.”

Elgin have to respond next season

Just a year after missing out in the play-offs by losing to Edinburgh City, Price knows his side, with some new additions over the summer, must get back to the right end of the division next term.

Price has a summer of work to do, reshaping his pool of players and making them more competitive from the off.

He said: “We have got to look forward now. We have to make sure the players who are staying as well as those who come in will be a team which challenged at the other end of the table next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]