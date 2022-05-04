Captain Euan Spark makes Elgin City exit along with Conor O’Keefe and trio of loan players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Captain Euan Spark has left the League 2 club after three years at Borough Briggs.

The defender, 25, made 27 appearances for the Black and Whites this season in what was a tough campaign where the side finished second-bottom of the fourth-tier.

A club statement released on Wednesday said: “Sparky has been with us since summer 2019.

Player Departures Euan Spark & Conor O’keefe set to leave the Club at the End of the Season. Full story on https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv pic.twitter.com/rP9WScxqoL — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) May 4, 2022

“He has been a great servant to the club over the three years playing left-back and centre back and captaining the side at such a young age.”

The former Brechin City player, who was a youth player at Dundee United, will embark on a new coffee-roasting business as well as continuing in football.

Winger O’Keefe also makes City exit

Wide midfielder Conor O’Keefe, who played 29 games overall last term, is another leaving Elgin, having joined from Stranraer, also in 2019.

The club said of the 23-year-old “tricky winger” moving on: “We wish Conor all the best for the future. Thanks Jinky.”

Although 2021/22 was a disappointing year, the duo helped the club reach the promotion play-offs just 12 months ago when Edinburgh City edged through over two closely-fought legs.

Loan players go back to parent clubs

City also confirmed three loan players would be returning to their parent clubs and thanked them for their contribution.

Ross Draper and Jevan Anderson go back to Cove Rangers, while Evan Towler returns to Aberdeen.