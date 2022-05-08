Elgin City: Chance to hit reset button will be warmly welcomed at Borough Briggs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City: Chance to hit reset button will be warmly welcomed at Borough Briggs

By Andy Skinner
May 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gavin Price

Elgin City will be relieved at the opportunity to start afresh this summer after bringing a bitterly disappointing season to a close.

City ended the League Two season in ninth place, to record their lowest finish since 2014.

It has slowed down the momentum that had been building in recent years, with Gavin Price’s men having come into the campaign on the back of two successive third-placed finishes.

Despite their lowly finish, Elgin picked up some impressive results against the leading sides in the league – none more so than runaway winners Kelty Hearts.

That has only served to amplify the frustration felt at Borough Briggs, given their lack of consistency throughout the campaign.

Early season disruption at Borough Briggs

Price made some early moves by drafting in goalkeeper Daniel Hoban, defender Creag Little and midfielder Archie Macphee on permanent deals, with Stephen Bronsky and Smart Osadolor among those to move on.

The campaign has been fraught with difficulty since before a ball was kicked however, after a Covid outbreak during pre-season put the Black and Whites into shutdown.

That put Elgin firmly on the backfoot during their Betfred Cup group stage, however they approached the league kick-off with optimism after recording a 3-2 win over League One side East Fife.

It was not the fast start the Moray outfit had hoped for however, as they won just one of their opening seven league matches.

Price was continuing to apply the finishing touches to his squad during this period, with Tom Grivosti, Jaime Wilson, Ross Draper and Nathan Cooney arriving on loan.

Ross Draper.

There was also a reshuffle to his backroom team, with Keith Gibson stepping down as assistant to be replaced by former Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay.

A victory away to Stenhousemuir looked to be a potential springboard, however a dismal October would follow.

The low point undoubtedly came when they suffered a Scottish Cup replay loss to West of Scotland League side Clydebank.

Come November Elgin were left with the sole focus of attempting to revive their stuttering league campaign.

Time remained on their side, and they gave themselves some breathing space by recording a 1-0 victory at home to bottom side Cowdenbeath – who trailed them by only three points prior to the game.

City initially struggled to build on the result, however a late fightback to draw 2-2 at home to Stenhousemuir a week prior to Christmas proved to be the catalyst for Elgin’s best run of form of the campaign.

Victories against Stirling Albion and high-flying Forfar Athletic were forthcoming, followed by draws against Edinburgh City and Albion Rovers.

The unbeaten run was stretched to six matches courtesy of their most impressive result of the season, as they inflicted one of only three league defeats upon champions Kelty.

Curse of the manager of the month award

The run of results appeared to move the promotion play-offs into focus, and Price was presented with the League Two Glen’s manager of the month award for January.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price with his manager of the month award for January.

Despite a freshening up of the squad, which included the return of midfielder Rabin Omar to the club, and the arrival of promising Aberdeen full back Evan Towler, they would soon come unstuck again.

After losing four games on the trot, Elgin made the trip to bottom-side Cowden on February 19 in desperate need of a victory.

The Blue Brazil ran out 2-0 winners, and although they remained six points behind Elgin they had played three games less.

It was becoming an increasingly precarious situation for Elgin, with Cowdenbeath approaching their games in hand on a vastly-improved run of form.

City’s 3-1 win over Stirling Albion the following week came just at the right time, during a week in which two Cowden defeats allowed Price’s men to restore their nine-point advantage.

By this stage, Price had added further to his coaching staff by bringing his former boss Jim Weir back to Borough Briggs on a deal until the end of the season.

Jim Weir, left, with Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Draws against Kelty and Forfar, and a narrow defeat to Annan, continued Elgin’s trend of running the league’s top sides close.

That sequence was followed by a welcome 2-0 victory over Edinburgh City on March 26. The result was accompanied by a major sense of relief, largely given it ended a 14-match winless streak against the Citizens stretching back to August 2018.

By this point Elgin’s hopes of a late promotion play-off charge were gone however, and their campaign somewhat fizzled out with a draw against Albion Rovers and victory over Stirling Albion, along with losses to Stenhousemuir, Cowdenbeath and Stranraer.

Elgin will be eager to embrace fresh start

It goes down as a highly frustrating campaign on a number of levels, but Price will be confident of turning a new leaf next season.

The disruption faced by the Black and Whites at the start of the campaign was far from ideal, but City suffered from a lack of continuity later in the campaign as well.

Key players such as Kane Hester, Darryl McHardy, Brian Cameron, Euan Spark and Matthew Cooper all spent considerable spells of varying length on the sidelines.

Elgin’s Darryl McHardy (left).

A number of loan players have come and gone throughout the campaign, while Spark and winger Conor O’Keefe are also moving on.

Elgin do still have a strong core of trusted long-serving players though, who will be desperate to make amends by reigniting a promotion challenge in the coming season.

Price will be keen to add fresh strength in depth during the summer however, and he is also keen to prolong the services of Weir within his coaching team.

The Black and Whites are sure to make the most of the opportunity to hit the reset button over the coming weeks, as they prepare for the start of the Premier Sports Cup in early July.

