Euan Spark did not want to leave Gavin Price waiting – after turning down new Elgin City deal

Euan Spark says he did not want to keep Elgin City waiting after opting to move on from Borough Briggs.

Defender Spark, who was City captain, is moving on from the club after making 88 appearances in three years.

Spark turned down the offer of a new two-year contract due to travelling factors.

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Edzell, recently opened a new coffee roasting business and cafe in Brechin – Maison Dieu – alongside Scotland international and close friend John Souttar.

Spark is likely to seek a new club nearer home, however, he was keen to give manager Gavin Price quick closure on his decision.

Spark said: “They asked me to sign a two-year deal late in November. I spoke with the manager and the club, and I just said that, with taking on this new venture, I just wanted to concentrate on the season and get myself settled.

“It was brilliant, the club gave me all the time I needed. I spoke to the manager about a month ago about next season, but again I wasn’t in a position to say what I needed to do.

“I knew it was going to be busy at home. I came to a decision that, as much as I would love to keep playing with Elgin as long as I could, the three-hour drive to Elgin was just taking too much of a toll on myself, my new business and my life.

“More than anything, I felt guilty keeping Elgin waiting and waiting. I know what it’s like at this time of year for every manager.

“I didn’t know in my own mind where I was going, and I still honestly don’t know where I will be going.

“There are a few offers, and clubs interested. I just had to be honest with the manager and Elgin, and say that, with the way things are looking right now, I wouldn’t be signing.

“I have had to take that jump to say I won’t be signing – more so that Elgin can go and find a replacement for me.”

Spark honoured to shoulder responsibility of captain’s armband

Spark reflects fondly on his time at Elgin, having joined from Brechin City in 2019.

The former Dundee United youth player was made skipper by Price the following year, which he feels has been a major step in his own development.

He added: “The manager gave me the trust of captaincy two years ago when I was 23.

“That was a big step for me, especially during the Covid season when I had to learn the role of a captain.

“The manager has given me a lot of responsibility, and I have learned a lot from other players as well. There is a lot of experience in our team, even though we had youth as well.

“I had to find my feet with that and hopefully my game has come on up there as I have played a lot of football and won a lot of games.

“Hopefully that will stand me in good stead looking forward for the rest of my career.”

Defender speaks of respect for City boss Price

Spark has praised the influence of Price, revealing his Black and Whites team-mates have been quick to point out the close bond between the pair.

He added: “If you ask a lot of the boys, they all say he’s my dad.

“That’s the standing joke as we’ve got a really good relationship.

“Don’t get me wrong, the two of us have argued plenty times, but it has all been for the right reasons.

“He wanted to do well, and I wanted to do well.

“We have great respect. It probably shows as he came down to the shop for the first time on Tuesday to meet me.

“I told him my decision, we spoke it over and shook hands over it. He even bought some coffee from me.

“I have great respect for the manager – what he has done up there has been brilliant.

“He understands the position I am in. I think he has been in the same position before when he started up his businesses as well.

“I think he knows how much the club has meant to me over the three years, and how much I appreciate everything he has done for me.

“We wished each other well, and hopefully later in my career I will be able to play under him again.”