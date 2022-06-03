Elgin City confirm appointment of former boss Jim Weir as assistant manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City confirm appointment of former boss Jim Weir as assistant manager

By Danny Law
June 3, 2022, 8:37 pm
Elgin City assistant manager Jim Weir.
Elgin City have confirmed the appointment of Jim Weir as assistant manager following the departure of Steven Mackay.

Former Brora Rangers boss Mackay stepped down as Gavin Price’s assistant earlier this week due to work commitments.

Weir, who spent three years in charge of Elgin from 2014 to 2017, joined the Borouigh Briggs coaching staff towards the end of last season and will remain part of the set-up next term.

Weir, who had spells in charge of Forfar, Arbroath, Brechin and Montrose, said: “I’m delighted to be coming back on a permanent basis to assist Gavin.

“I really enjoyed being involved at the end of last season working with the players.

“The chairman, the board, staff and players have always been brilliant to work with also.

“Gavin and myself are great friends and I thank him for the opportunity to help build a successful and exciting team challenging for promotion in the upcoming season.”

Jim Weir, left, with Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Price is delighted that Weir has agreed to take on the role on a permanent basis.

He said: “Sid (Steven Mackay) let me know soon after the season ended that his work commitments would mean he wouldn’t be able to continue in the role.

“It has therefore been a priority for me to get the right person to assist me in the manager’s role.

“Persuading Jim to come back in permanently is fantastic news for me and the club.

“We know each other inside out, work really well together and obviously his experience in the game will be invaluable to me and the players.

“Now we can really concentrate on bringing some more players into the squad and start getting ready for the pre season ahead. I’m delighted.”

Elgin chairman Graham Tatters said: “Jim brings a wealth of experience in both management and coaching and of course he knows our club and players well and we believe he will be a tremendous addition to our coaching set up.”

