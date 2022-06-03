Elgin City confirm appointment of former boss Jim Weir as assistant manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have confirmed the appointment of Jim Weir as assistant manager following the departure of Steven Mackay.

Former Brora Rangers boss Mackay stepped down as Gavin Price’s assistant earlier this week due to work commitments.

Weir, who spent three years in charge of Elgin from 2014 to 2017, joined the Borouigh Briggs coaching staff towards the end of last season and will remain part of the set-up next term.

Weir, who had spells in charge of Forfar, Arbroath, Brechin and Montrose, said: “I’m delighted to be coming back on a permanent basis to assist Gavin.

“I really enjoyed being involved at the end of last season working with the players.

“The chairman, the board, staff and players have always been brilliant to work with also.

“Gavin and myself are great friends and I thank him for the opportunity to help build a successful and exciting team challenging for promotion in the upcoming season.”

Price is delighted that Weir has agreed to take on the role on a permanent basis.

He said: “Sid (Steven Mackay) let me know soon after the season ended that his work commitments would mean he wouldn’t be able to continue in the role.

“It has therefore been a priority for me to get the right person to assist me in the manager’s role.

“Persuading Jim to come back in permanently is fantastic news for me and the club.

“We know each other inside out, work really well together and obviously his experience in the game will be invaluable to me and the players.

“Now we can really concentrate on bringing some more players into the squad and start getting ready for the pre season ahead. I’m delighted.”

Elgin chairman Graham Tatters said: “Jim brings a wealth of experience in both management and coaching and of course he knows our club and players well and we believe he will be a tremendous addition to our coaching set up.”