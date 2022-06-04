Elgin City fail in bold bid to land former Rangers, Aberdeen and Ross County defender Richard Foster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City fail in bold bid to land former Rangers, Aberdeen and Ross County defender Richard Foster

By Paul Chalk
June 4, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: June 4, 2022, 1:23 pm
Richard Foster in action against ICT's Reece McAlear last season.
Elgin City failed in a bold bid to land former Aberdeen, Rangers Ross County and Partick Thistle defender Richard Foster.

The experienced 36-year-old, who also played for St Johnstone, was born in the Moray town and efforts were made to lure him back home once he left Championship side Partick Thistle.

Manager Gavin Price explained Foster, who also works as a pundit for BBC Scotland, is keen to remain at the highest possible level.

He said: “The club worked really hard on that over the summer and we had a number of chats with Richard.

Richard Foster had two spells at Ross County, where he left in 2020 for Partick Thistle.

“We done our very best as a club to get him, but he does want to keep playing higher than League 2, so that was unfortunate.”

Anderson signing is smart move

The one piece of successful transfer business so far has been the signing on a two-year deal of ex-Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson, who was on loan with Elgin last term before suffering a shoulder injury.

Price was delighted to land the 22-year-old, who is son of former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson.

He said: “Jevan is a really good signing and another north-based (Aberdeen) player. He’s a strong player and was popular in the dressing room last season.

Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion’s Akeel Francis.

“Having another player from the north is important, particularly now we have the Gleaner Arena facility here at Borough Briggs.

“I do still think you need a few players from the south, who bring a different mentality at times, but training up north is really important to us.

“We have a really solid squad, as well as three or four young lads who may or may not go on loan.”

Boss targets three key areas of team

And Price is hopeful another new face will be confirmed in the coming days as he homes in on key areas for improvement.

He said: “We will be selective of who we bring in and they have to be better than what we have, to help improve us as a team.

“We still need to work on adding to our striking department, while we are one defender away from being complete there.

“The midfield is almost sorted, perhaps for a wide right player and then we’d be just about there.”

Players fitness on track for new term

Elgin’s current squad return to training this Thursday, but have been following fitness programmes as the side aim to become a promotion force again after finishing second bottom in League 2 last term.

The manager is leaving nothing to chance to ensure they are ready to fly out of the traps when their season starts in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9 away to League 1 Ayr United.

He added: “The players have been working hard over the summer. We had a big talk at the end of the season about how a poor pre-season through one thing or another last year really cost us.

“We will be fit coming back and we really aim to hit the ground running.”

Elgin City boss Gavin Price.

Assistant changes work for Price

Last week also saw one assistant manager go and another come to Elgin City.

Former Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay, who was brought in as Price’s number two last year, resigned due to increasing work demands in Manchester.

On Friday, ex-Elgin manager Jim Weir, who helped out Price in the latter part of last season, was confirmed as Mackay successor.

Price is grateful for the smooth handover from Mackay and is confident the working relationship with Weir will be fruitful.

He said: “Sid (Steven Mackay) had spoken to us before the end of the season, explaining how difficult it was logistically to get to training at times, with his work often based in Manchester.

“I really enjoyed working with Steven and we’re sorry to see him go. In fairness, he gave us plenty of time to plan for a replacement.

“The first choice for that position was a no-brainer. We’ve been working this summer trying to make Jim come to Elgin on a permanent move. With the experience we have in working together is a massive plus.”

