Elgin City sign defender Jake Dolzanski from Jeanfield Swifts

Elgin City have signed defender Jake Dolzanski from Jeanfield Swifts on a one-year deal.

Dolzanski hails from Aberfeldy, where City boss Gavin Price is also from.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing in the East of Scotland League First Division Conference B with Swifts, where Price was previously manager.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of Jake Dolzanski. The young defender previously of Jeanfield will join the club until summer 2023. Welcome to City Jake 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gHPaReho3f — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 7, 2022

Prior to that spell Dolzanski spent three years with Luncarty, who signed him from the Perthshire amateur ranks in 2016 following stints with Breadalbane and St Johns.

Dolzanski will now be given the opportunity to step up to the SPFL, where he will further bolster Elgin’s defensive options following the capture of Jevan Anderson from Cove Rangers last week.