Elgin City aim to attract exciting talent ahead of promotion push, says assistant boss Jim Weir

New Elgin City assistant boss Jim Weir insists the League 2 club aims to add players to excite supporters – and drive them into promotion contention.

Former Black and Whites manager Weir has been reunited with his former assistant Gavin Price, who is the boss of the Brough Briggs club.

The 52-year-old helped out in the closing months of last season as the Black and Whites toiled to a ninth-placed finish.

With Steven Mackay recently leaving the number two position due to increasing work commitments outside the north of Scotland, Weir was the clear pick to replace him.

In fact, moves were already afoot to keep the fine working relationship between Weir, Price and the squad going into the new campaign.

Defender Jevan Anderson, who was on loan at City from Cove Rangers last season before suffering an injury, has joined the club on a permanent basis.

He was joined by another defender, with Jake Dolzanski signing from Jeanfield Swifts.

Price is looking for another midfielder, ideally right-sided, with a striker also sought to offer support to main marksman Kane Hester.

Weir appreciates fans will want to see more new faces and insists the management are talking to players to further bolster their pool.

He said: “Having been there as the manager, I know it’s always difficult because people start to panic about the lack of signings or whatever, but that has always been the case when you’re maybe trying to bring players in from the central belt.

“We are working tirelessly to try and bring the right type of player to the club, someone who wants to play for Elgin, strengthen the team and excite the supporters. There are talks ongoing with players.”

Elgin’s first competitive fixture is away to Championship side Ayr United on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Boss Gavin Price called the players back last week and their pre-season games start with a trip to Highland League opponents Clach this Saturday.

Covid issues last summer hampered their preparations and nothing has been left to chance as they get set to face Annan Athletic away on July 16, St Johnstone at home on July 19, and Queen of the South on July 23, all in the League Cup.

Weir, who bossed Elgin from 2014-2017, explained lessons were learned after the League Cup being brought forward to early July offered added pressures.

He said: “I remember a few years ago, you had to have signed players ahead of the League Cup starting and we maybe signed players who were not up to the standard, but we needed players at that point.

“We won’t be caught in that trap again. The players will come in and strengthen the team.

“There are positions and areas of the park we know we need to strengthen and we are talking to players to convince them that Elgin is where they should be playing next season.

“We want to certainly be challenging up the right end of the table next year, within those top four places.”

Weir reckons having more time to work with the group is vital in the build-up to the new campaign.

He added: “Gavin highlighted to the players the importance of getting off to a good start and he had the players back last week. How you start the season is always important.”

After facing Clach this weekend, Elgin go to Strathspey Thistle on Tuesday for their next pre-season game before hosting Highland League champions next Saturday.

That fixture will be within a four-club competition over Saturday and Sunday.

League 1 side Peterhead and Inverurie Locos, of the Highland League, are also taking part to celebrate 100 years of the Black and Whites playing at Borough Briggs.

Elgin’s League 2 campaign starts on July 30 with a home clash against East Fife.

City’s squad preparations were further boosted on Friday when former Caley Thistle midfielder Matheus Machado, 20, signed a one-year extension.