Elgin City aim to attract exciting talent ahead of promotion push, says assistant boss Jim Weir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City aim to attract exciting talent ahead of promotion push, says assistant boss Jim Weir

By Paul Chalk
June 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Jim Weir, seen here in charge of Forfar in 2019, hopes to help Elgin City become League 2 promotion contenders next season.
Jim Weir, seen here in charge of Forfar in 2019, hopes to help Elgin City become League 2 promotion contenders next season.

New Elgin City assistant boss Jim Weir insists the League 2 club aims to add players to excite supporters – and drive them into promotion contention.

Former Black and Whites manager Weir has been reunited with his former assistant Gavin Price, who is the boss of the Brough Briggs club.

The 52-year-old helped out in the closing months of last season as the Black and Whites toiled to a ninth-placed finish.

With Steven Mackay recently leaving the number two position due to increasing work commitments outside the north of Scotland, Weir was the clear pick to replace him.

In fact, moves were already afoot to keep the fine working relationship between Weir, Price and the squad going into the new campaign.

Defender Jevan Anderson, who was on loan at City from Cove Rangers last season before suffering an injury, has joined the club on a permanent basis. 

He was joined by another defender, with Jake Dolzanski signing from Jeanfield Swifts.

Price is looking for another midfielder, ideally right-sided, with a striker also sought to offer support to main marksman Kane Hester.

Weir appreciates fans will want to see more new faces and insists the management are talking to players to further bolster their pool.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

He said: “Having been there as the manager, I know it’s always difficult because people start to panic about the lack of signings or whatever, but that has always been the case when you’re maybe trying to bring players in from the central belt.

“We are working tirelessly to try and bring the right type of player to the club, someone who wants to play for Elgin, strengthen the team and excite the supporters. There are talks ongoing with players.”

Talks ongoing for more City signings

Elgin’s first competitive fixture is away to Championship side Ayr United on July 9 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Boss Gavin Price called the players back last week and their pre-season games start with a trip to Highland League opponents Clach this Saturday.

Covid issues last summer hampered their preparations and nothing has been left to chance as they get set to face Annan Athletic away on July 16, St Johnstone at home on July 19, and Queen of the South on July 23, all in the League Cup.

Weir, who bossed Elgin from 2014-2017, explained lessons were learned after the League Cup being brought forward to early July offered added pressures.

He said: “I remember a few years ago, you had to have signed players ahead of the League Cup starting and we maybe signed players who were not up to the standard, but we needed players at that point.

“We won’t be caught in that trap again. The players will come in and strengthen the team.

“There are positions and areas of the park we know we need to strengthen and we are talking to players to convince them that Elgin is where they should be playing next season.

“We want to certainly be challenging up the right end of the table next year, within those top four places.”

Busy pre-season continues for City

Weir reckons having more time to work with the group is vital in the build-up to the new campaign.

He added: “Gavin highlighted to the players the importance of getting off to a good start and he had the players back last week. How you start the season is always important.”

After facing Clach this weekend, Elgin go to Strathspey Thistle on Tuesday for their next pre-season game before hosting Highland League champions next Saturday.

That fixture will be within a four-club competition over Saturday and Sunday.

League 1 side Peterhead and Inverurie Locos, of the Highland League, are also taking part to celebrate 100 years of the Black and Whites playing at Borough Briggs.

Elgin’s League 2 campaign starts on July 30 with a home clash against East Fife.

City’s squad preparations were further boosted on Friday when former Caley Thistle midfielder Matheus Machado, 20, signed a one-year extension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]