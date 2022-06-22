Matthew Cooper named new captain at Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matthew Cooper named new captain at Elgin City

By Paul Third
June 22, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 3:04 pm
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper, right, in action against Kelty Hearts.

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper has been named the new club captain.

Cooper succeeds former team-mate Euan Spark who left the club at the end of last season to join Brechin City in the Highland League.

Cooper said: “‘It’s an honour to be named club captain.

“I have been here a long time now to know the standards the gaffer (Gavin Price) and Jim (Weir) demand so I’m really looking forward to helping the team as much as I can on and off the park to a successful season.”

City manager Price says the decision to give Cooper the captain’s armband was an easy one to make.

He said: “Matthew was at the club when Jim and I joined in 2014.

“During these eight years he has been an excellent and loyal player for Elgin City. During the past couple of seasons in particular, we have seen Coops further mature as a player and a person.

“He has become a natural leader on and off the park. He is a popular player in the changing room and importantly has the respect of the whole squad, young and old.

“He was therefore the very obvious choice for the management team to appoint him as club captain.”

Black and Whites chairman Graham Tatters said: “Since arriving at the club Matthew has demonstrated all the qualities required for captaincy.

“He is a presence both on and off the pitch and in the dressing room.

“Importantly as a captain he has a trust of the excellent management team. An excellent appointment and we wish him well with his new responsibility.”

