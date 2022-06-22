Matthew Cooper named new captain at Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper has been named the new club captain.

Cooper succeeds former team-mate Euan Spark who left the club at the end of last season to join Brechin City in the Highland League.

Cooper said: “‘It’s an honour to be named club captain.

“I have been here a long time now to know the standards the gaffer (Gavin Price) and Jim (Weir) demand so I’m really looking forward to helping the team as much as I can on and off the park to a successful season.”

City manager Price says the decision to give Cooper the captain’s armband was an easy one to make.

He said: “Matthew was at the club when Jim and I joined in 2014.

“During these eight years he has been an excellent and loyal player for Elgin City. During the past couple of seasons in particular, we have seen Coops further mature as a player and a person.

“He has become a natural leader on and off the park. He is a popular player in the changing room and importantly has the respect of the whole squad, young and old.

“He was therefore the very obvious choice for the management team to appoint him as club captain.”

Black and Whites chairman Graham Tatters said: “Since arriving at the club Matthew has demonstrated all the qualities required for captaincy.

“He is a presence both on and off the pitch and in the dressing room.

“Importantly as a captain he has a trust of the excellent management team. An excellent appointment and we wish him well with his new responsibility.”