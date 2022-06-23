Elgin City add former Caley Thistle youngster Kenny McInnes to their ranks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City add former Caley Thistle youngster Kenny McInnes to their ranks

By Paul Chalk
June 23, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 5:05 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Former Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Kenny McInnes has scored a move to League 2 Elgin City.

The 18-year-old was on loan at Highland League club Forres Mechanics from the Scottish Championship side last season.

However, the Moray club have moved to land the talented teenager ahead of this weekend’s four-team tournament at Borough Briggs to celebrate 100 years of City playing at the ground.

McInnes is the third summer signing by manager Gavin Price following former Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson and Jeanfield Swift centre half Jake Dolzanski.

The news comes just 24 hours after defender Matthew Cooper was confirmed as the new Elgin captain, taking over the armband from Euan Spark, who has joined Highland League side Brechin City.

On Saturday, Elgin host Highland League champions Fraserburgh at noon, with League 1 Peterhead facing fellow HFL opponents Inverurie Locos at 4pm.

On Sunday, the losing teams will meet in a noon showdown, with the final taking place at 4pm.

