Elgin City add former Caley Thistle youngster Kenny McInnes to their ranks

Former Caley Thistle attacking midfielder Kenny McInnes has scored a move to League 2 Elgin City.

The 18-year-old was on loan at Highland League club Forres Mechanics from the Scottish Championship side last season.

However, the Moray club have moved to land the talented teenager ahead of this weekend’s four-team tournament at Borough Briggs to celebrate 100 years of City playing at the ground.

McInnes is the third summer signing by manager Gavin Price following former Cove Rangers defender Jevan Anderson and Jeanfield Swift centre half Jake Dolzanski.

SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are delighted to announce young talented midfielder Kenny McInnes has signed for the Club. Kenny has signed a 2 year contract keeping him at the City until summer 2024. Welcome to the Club. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wFRYKr0xSK — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 23, 2022

The news comes just 24 hours after defender Matthew Cooper was confirmed as the new Elgin captain, taking over the armband from Euan Spark, who has joined Highland League side Brechin City.

On Saturday, Elgin host Highland League champions Fraserburgh at noon, with League 1 Peterhead facing fellow HFL opponents Inverurie Locos at 4pm.

On Sunday, the losing teams will meet in a noon showdown, with the final taking place at 4pm.