Elgin City to face Peterhead in final of Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City will face Peterhead in the final of the Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament on Sunday.

The Black and Whites defeated Highland League champions Fraserburgh to earn their place in the four-team tournament.

Peterhead progressed to the final with a penalty shootout victory against Inverurie Locos.

Fraserburgh will face Inverurie Locos in the 3rd/4th place decider in the opening match on Sunday before Elgin take on the Blue Toon to decide the winner.

Elgin ran out 2-0 winners against Fraserburgh on Saturday with Brian Cameron netting from the penalty spot after 17 minutes before Jake Dolzanski headed home the second just before half time.

After todays results tomorrows Finals Day will look like: Consolation Trophy (Midday Kick Off)@FraserburghFC vs @InverurieLocos Winners Trophy (4pm Kick Off)

Elgin City vs @pfcofficial All info on https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv C'mon the City 🏆 🖤🏟 pic.twitter.com/b3EfdVghdM — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 25, 2022

Inverurie Locos were in front against Peterhead in the other semi-final when new signing Garry Wood headed home after 31 minutes.

Conor O’Keefe, back at his old stomping ground, equalised for the Blue Toon after 74 minutes with the Balmoor men progressing on penalties.

Elgin will face Peterhead at 4pm on Sunday with Fraserburgh meeting Inverurie Locos at noon.