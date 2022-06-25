Elgin City to face Peterhead in final of Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City to face Peterhead in final of Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament

By Danny Law
June 25, 2022, 7:50 pm
Brian Cameron netted from the penalty spot for Elgin City.
Elgin City will face Peterhead in the final of the Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament on Sunday.

The Black and Whites defeated Highland League champions Fraserburgh to earn their place in the four-team tournament.

Peterhead progressed to the final with a penalty shootout victory against Inverurie Locos.

Fraserburgh will face Inverurie Locos in the 3rd/4th place decider in the opening match on Sunday before Elgin take on the Blue Toon to decide the winner.

The tournament is being held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Borough Briggs.

Elgin ran out 2-0 winners against Fraserburgh on Saturday with Brian Cameron netting from the penalty spot after 17 minutes before Jake Dolzanski headed home the second just before half time.

Inverurie Locos were in front against Peterhead in the other semi-final when new signing Garry Wood headed home after 31 minutes.

Conor O’Keefe, back at his old stomping ground, equalised for the Blue Toon after 74 minutes with the Balmoor men progressing on penalties.

Elgin will face Peterhead at 4pm on Sunday with Fraserburgh meeting Inverurie Locos at noon.

