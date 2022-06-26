Elgin City boss Gavin Price thrilled to seal home trophy win against Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City were winners of their centenary tournament at Borough Briggs as they impressed throughout a 2-0 victory against Peterhead.

Goals from teenage ace Fin Allen and Jevan Anderson earned City an impressive win against the visitors who fielded six starting trialists.

It brought to a close a two-day pre-season competition, helping celebrate City playing for 100 years at Borough Briggs.

Elgin boss Gavin Price is happy with the way things are shaping up.

He said: “It was a really good exercise over the weekend and it was a nice format. It was hard going for the players, two games in 24 hours. It has tested their legs and tested their fitness levels.

“I have touched on how fragmented our pre-season was last year and it contributed towards such a stuttering start to the season.

“We asked the players to prepare better this year and for me to prepare better as a manager and we are on the right road.”

Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls, meanwhile, plucked the positives from a tough afternoon.

He said: “It was a good exercise for the players overall over the two days. It allowed us to look at trialists, which was more intense than in training.

“I spoke to the manager this morning and we said we would put all the trialists in and give some of the first-team boys a wee break after working hard on Saturday and protect them from injury. It didn’t go well for the majority of the boys, but nothing gained if nothing is ventured.”

In the noon kick-off, Highland League champions Fraserburgh defeated Inverurie Locos 2-0 to win the Consolation Trophy and the 4pm showdown between Elgin and Peterhead decided the winners.

On Saturday, Elgin were 2-0 victors against the Broch before Peterhead won a penalty shoot-out to edge past Locos.

League 2 City are looking for improvement after a ninth-spot finish last term, with the Blue Toon looking to kick higher than seventh in League 1 next term.

Assistant Davie Nicholls was in charge of Peterhead for the weekend, with boss Jim McInally away. They began the match with six trialists, including the keeper and two full-backs.

Elgin confirmed the signing of full-back Owen Cairns just ahead of kick-off after impressing as a trialist.

He was due to start, but after picking up a knock, he was replaced by former ICT starlet Kenny MacInnes, who was signed last week.

City were the first to have a crack a goal as Rory MacEwan sent a low drive on target, but the trialist goalkeeper held it.

The Blue Toon, wearing all-red, were kept on their toes, but had their first attempt through ex-Elgin attacker Conor O’Keefe, who stepped up a level at the end of the season.

At other end, 17-year-old Allen’s grounder had to be watched and gathered with caution by the keeper.

Dylan Lawrence was another home player with a spring in his step and was crowded out when he darted forward just before Matheus Machado swerved a shot over the top.

The deadlock was broken on 25 minutes when Russell Dingwall’s delivery was guided into the net by Allan from close-range. On the balance of play, it was a lead richly deserved.

Four minutes before the break, Elgin’s superiority led to a second goal when former Cove defender Anderson turned home a corner from Dingwall.

Midfielder Andrew McCarthy, who came on at the start of the second half, offered composure to the visitors, putting his foot on the ball and winning a free-kick early on.

Machado, with two goals in heavy bounce-game wins against Clach and Lossiemouth last month, fancied another and his 18-yard shot was saved well by the keeper.

Overall though, Peterhead were settling into the final, although the Moray men were always snapping at their heels.

For all the visitors’ improvement, Elgin were untroubled at the back and ran out worthy winners, with MacEwan having a late effort cleared off the line.

Elgin are clicking nicely into gear ahead of facing Keith on Tuesday, with Peterhead hosting Championship Dundee on Saturday.