Elgin City confirm signing of defender Owen Cairns on two-year deal By Danny Law June 26, 2022, 3:17 pm Defender Owen Cairns during his time at Fraserburgh. Elgin City have signed former Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns on a two-year deal. The 23-year-old, who had featured for Elgin as a trialist, spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterhead. Cairns, who was a youth player at Ross County, moved to Fraserburgh from Turriff United in 2019 having previously played for Strathspey Thistle. Peterhead's Lenny Wilson fends off Fraserburgh's Owen Cairns. Picture by Kath Flannery The signing was announced ahead of Elgin's meeting with Peterhead in the final of the Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament. SIGNING NEWS ✍️ We are delighted to announce young full back Owen Cairns has signed for the Club. Owen who has impressed in the previous games as a trialist has put pen to paper on a 2 year deal which will see him here until Summer 2024. Welcome to the Club Owen. pic.twitter.com/HjfRYtz6IJ — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 26, 2022