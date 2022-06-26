Elgin City confirm signing of defender Owen Cairns on two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City have signed former Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who had featured for Elgin as a trialist, spent the second half of last season on loan at Peterhead.

Cairns, who was a youth player at Ross County, moved to Fraserburgh from Turriff United in 2019 having previously played for Strathspey Thistle.

The signing was announced ahead of Elgin’s meeting with Peterhead in the final of the Borough Briggs 100th anniversary tournament.

