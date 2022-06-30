Gavin Price hails key summer signing of ex-Fraserburgh defender Owen Cairns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City manager Gavin Price reckons full-back Owen Cairns will bring vital qualities to his defence after signing on a two-year deal from Highland League winners Fraserburgh.

The 23-year-old former Ross County player, who was at Peterhead for a spell last season, was due to make his official debut against the Blue Toon on Sunday in the Borough Briggs tournament, but a late calf issue ruled him out.

Price, whose side won 2-0 in the final, is looking forward to working with the player.

He said: “Owen is a really positive guy and really fit and competitive. He can cover a couple of positions, including full-back, which is a position we needed cover in within the back four.

“Owen also has a good attitude, so he will be a good one to have in the dressing room.”

Elgin defeated Fraserburgh 2-0 on Saturday then Peterhead 2-0 on Sunday to win their pre-season competition, which also involved Inverurie Locos, as the club celebrates 100 years of playing at Borough Briggs.

Competition for places so important

Price, who also added Jeanfield Swifts defender Jake Dolzanski and former ICT midfielder Kenny MacInnes to his ranks, is still planning to bolster his pool in the coming weeks.

He said: “I’ve still got a lot of work to do. I’ve told the players that, although there is already competition for places, there is no doubt there will be another two or three players to add to the squad.

“We need that competition at the club. Some players need to maintain what they’ve been doing. In the first-team, we have good competition in certain areas of the park, but we still need to add.”

Fraser twins’ match at Forres next up

On Friday night, Elgin make the short trip along the A6 to face Forres Mechanics in a testimonial match for the hosts’ long-serving twins Graham and Lee Fraser.

Price is delighted to have his team play their part in honouring the long-serving brothers, whose association with Forres began 12 years ago.

He said: “We’re really happy to be involved in the game. The Frasers have given the Forres great service throughout their careers.

“It is all we have planned for the weekend after a busy schedule. After Friday’s game, the players can have a bit of time to themselves over the weekend, so the Forres testimonial works out well in terms of our planning.”

The Mosset Park match comes just three days after City kept their faultless pre-season run going with a 5-0 victory at Keith thanks to Kane Hester, Rory MacEwan, Darryl McHardy, Josh Peters and Russell Dingwall goals.

With 5-0 and 6-0 victories against Clach and Lossiemouth added into the mix, Elgin have netted 20 goals without conceding.

However, after a great run of form so far in June, Price is remaining grounded.

He added: “That’s five clean sheets on the bounce, which is always pleasing. But we’re not getting carried away. I have seen these things go either way.

“You can have a bad pre-season and have a good start and vice versa, so we just have to focus on what we’re doing and be focused mainly for the League 2 starting (against East Fife) on July 30.”